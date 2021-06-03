Thirty years ago this April, an album was released called “Temple of the Dog.” The album was a memorial tribute to Seattle singer Andrew Wood, who had passed away the previous year.
Wood had been in the bands Malfunkshun and Mother Love Bone, the latter of which was due to release its first long player, 1990’s “Apple,” within days of his demise at the age of 24. Following this tragedy, Wood’s roommate and fellow singer, Chris Cornell, of Soundgarden, wrote two songs about Wood, “Say Hello 2 Heaven” and “Reach Down.” The former is a slow, bluesy eulogy that directly addresses Cornell’s feelings of loss and regret.
“He came from an island/And he died from the street/He hurt so bad like a soul breaking/But he never said nothing to me,” Cornell emotes in the song’s first verse. Years later, Cornell further explained the meaning behind the lyrics, saying that Wood seemed to hide his addiction, viewing Cornell as “having it together” to a greater extent.
A more rocking affair with a dream-influenced lyric, “Reach Down,” is the album’s second song, and its darker edge is a great juxtaposition of the feelings Cornell must have experienced, both sorrow and anger from Wood’s passing. That he was able to compose the songs effectively weeks after losing Wood is proof of the depth of their relationship.
Realizing that the songs were not stylistically in league with his primary band, Cornell approached bassist Jeff Ament and guitarist Stone Gossard, two of the surviving members of Mother Love Bone, to see if they would be interested in releasing the songs as a single in tribute to their friend. This is where the liner notes to the 1991 release of “Temple of the Dog,” written in short form by Ament, pick up.
“We jammed...music flowed, we got excited, played a show, wrote more songs + reeled in a 10 pounder,” Ament writes, referring to the album’s 10 songs produced through dealing with the reality of their friend’s passing.
Cornell later stated in an interview on Howard Stern’s syndicated show that Wood had been a bridge between the hard rock of the 1980s and the new Alternative music of the 1990s. Wood was a fan of Freddie Mercury and Elton John, and while onstage he would perform in costume as they had. Cornell also said that Wood seemed confident about his musical pursuits, and that he seemed unconcerned by their validity.
Third song, “Hunger Strike,” had originally been perceived by Cornell as album filler, but during its recording, visiting singer Eddie Vedder, helped transform it into the album’s first single. Vedder was in town from San Diego, California, to try out with Ament and Gossard for the band that would become Pearl Jam. As they recorded the song, Cornell was having trouble singing a lower part that he had written. In what Cornell has acknowledged was a particularly gutsy move, Vedder joined in and sang what turned out to be, according to Cornell, the exact performance he was struggling to capture.
The song became the album’s ambassador track, and ironically, it is the first recording Vedder ever did on a major label, even before he was officially in Pearl Jam. He also added additional background vocals to album tracks “Pushin’ Forward Back,” “Your Savior” and “Four Walled World.”
The sound of the musicians on “Temple of the Dog,” which included Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron, gelled in a way that it sounded less like a collective and more like a bona-fide group. Pearl Jam’s lead guitarist-to-be, Mike McCready, is featured on the album as well, and his playing sets the songs apart from the bands of which they were a part.
When the album first came out, my friend Eric Nowinski, a staunch devotee of Mother Love Bone after its extended play release from 1989, “Shine,” told me about it, its reference to Wood, and its overall excellence. We listened to the album repeatedly for months, mourning what could have been from Mother Love Bone, but being thankful that “Temple of the Dog” existed.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
