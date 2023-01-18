Haralson County officers along with a neighboring agency located and arrested a Temple man who had been in the wind with an active warrant since early 2022.
On April 29, 2022, deputies with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an aggravated assault at 7561 Ga Highway 120 in Buchanan. According to HCSO officials, the victim stated he was laying in the bed when an unknown man allegedly came into the room and struck him multiple times with a baseball bat.
The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries. During the investigation, video and other evidence was obtained that led HCSO investigators to identify Matthew Kevin Cantrell, 29, of Temple, as the man who allegedly attacked the victims, per officials.
According to HCSO officials, aggravated assault warrants were secured against Cantrell, and he has been sought on those charges since May 2022. Investigators and the Crime Suppression Unit have followed tips and leads over the last several months and developed intel of Cantrell’s current location.
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Sgt. Kirkland, Sgt. Benson, Sgt. McAdams, and Inv. Duggins, along with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division, took Cantrell into custody without incident on Dogwood Path in Hiram.
Cantrell has been booked into the Haralson County Detention Center on one count of aggravated assault. He remains in jail after being denied bond.
