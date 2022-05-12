A local man accused of murdering a Temple man in Haralson County, has accepted a plea deal, officials said.
Christian Taylor Davis, 27, has been in jail since January 2021 charged with murder, aggravated assault and terroristic threats in the shooting of Christopher Jacob Helting. His attorney approached the district attorney’s office for a deal, said Assistant District Attorney Alison Karch.
Davis allegedly shot Hetling as he was driving on Morgan Road in Haralson County. Hetling died in an Atlanta-area hospital a week after being shot.
Witnesses saw Davis leaving the scene of the shooting in a white jeep with a black top, a jeep that was later painted green.
He led law enforcement on a manhunt of more than two weeks in Georgia and Alabama. That manhunt resulted in the arrests of 12 people charged with aiding his flight, said Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams.
“The 13th person shot and killed himself in a standoff in Alabama,” Williams said. “He was on probation, so he was looking at a lengthy prison sentence.”
Davis has already signed the paperwork for the plea deal, Karch said.
He is being held accountable for Helting’s death, she said. The deal specified that Davis pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. He will serve 30 years of a 55-year sentence with the remainder of the time served on probation, she said.
The plea deal provides closure for the family, Karch said.
“It just ends the case for them,” she said “This could have drug out for a couple more years before going to court.”
Sheriff Williams said Davis’ willingness to accept a deal shows the strength of the case that investigators built against him.
“We stand committed when a heinous crime is committed, we’re going to track him down,” Williams said.
This crime affected so many people including the family and friends of Hetling, the people who were charged with helping Davis and their families, he said.
“It was a sigh of relief when we got him,” Williams said. “Nobody else was hurt or injured.”
Davis is scheduled to appear in Haralson County court on Thursday to formally accept the deal, Karch said.
