Seaman Tomas Spears

Pictured is Seaman Tomas Spears, of Temple.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

GREAT LAKES, Ill. — Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and a local man is taking part in an advanced technical school where he is being trained to be a highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighter.

Seaman Tomas Spears, a native of Temple, is currently a student at the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) in Great Lakes, Illinois where he is learning the necessary skills needed to be an operations specialist.

