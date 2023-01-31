On Jan. 26, the Temple Police Department shared on their facebook page a caution to citizens regarding a truck stuck on the tracks at the Sage Street crossing. The incident had caused Norfolk Southern to reach out to Temple regarding the closure of this crossing.
Monday night during its work session, the Temple City Council addressed conversations they have had with Norfolk Southern, the company that operates the railroad. Conner A. Poe, Regional Vice President, Government Relations, at Norfolk Southern Railroad told Mayor Michael Johnson and City Administrator Bill Osborne that Norfolk Southern with the possible help from the Georgia Department of Transportation would provide some funds to help with the cost of closing the grade-level crossing.
Osborne raised two key questions to the closing of the grade-level crossing in the report he gave to the council. How long would it be between a decision and the physical closure of the crossing and how is traffic going to handle there being only two grade-level crossings?
Another concern raised by Osborne was that Poe’s draft resolution only offers $100,000 in financial assistance. This money would not be enough to add another grade-level crossing.
A resolution being looked at by the Temple City Council is building a new intersection where the water tank is located on city park property near Johnson Street and Milner Street. It is believed that this resolution would be embraced by Norfolk Southern because it would allow Temple to close the Sage Street crossing and the crossing in the middle of downtown, both of which have been deemed unsafe.
Osborne said he is hopeful that the city would be able to get much more significant funding from both GDOT and Norfolk Southern. No decision has been made by the council and there was no mention of including it in the agenda for Monday’s council meeting.
