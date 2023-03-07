Flock Safety

A “Flock Saftey” camera is shown. Temple City Council approved purchase of the cameras to be installed at red lights and down roads around the city.

Temple’s City Council approved “Flock Safety” traffic cameras at Monday’ City Council meeting to be installed at red lights and down roads around the city. These traffic cameras will not be utilized for speeding purposes; rather they are to catch those who have committed a crime.

“We make investigative tools that are used in policing and provide unbiased and descriptive data that is used by law enforcement to solve and eliminate crime,” said Geoff Bulpitt, the representative attending from Flock Safety. “The cameras take photos of the rear of the vehicle as it passes by. It provides a searchable data base that officers can use to categorize vehicles by color, type, trim, license plate and any other identifying features of the vehicle.”

