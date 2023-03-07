Temple’s City Council approved “Flock Safety” traffic cameras at Monday’ City Council meeting to be installed at red lights and down roads around the city. These traffic cameras will not be utilized for speeding purposes; rather they are to catch those who have committed a crime.
“We make investigative tools that are used in policing and provide unbiased and descriptive data that is used by law enforcement to solve and eliminate crime,” said Geoff Bulpitt, the representative attending from Flock Safety. “The cameras take photos of the rear of the vehicle as it passes by. It provides a searchable data base that officers can use to categorize vehicles by color, type, trim, license plate and any other identifying features of the vehicle.”
The cameras have the ability to read license plates in any type of weather. They are also able to identify makes and models of vehicles regardless if they are moving or not. This system will be highly useful to the city by helping lower the already existing low crime rate in Temple.
According to Temple mayor Michael Johnson, Temple has one of the lowest crime rates in the state making it one among 50 of the safest cities.
The Flock Safety camera system is also able to communicate with other cities, such as Villa Rica, Bremen and Hiram, in the event a criminal has fled the scene.
“I think one of the key benefits of the system is the network of cameras that you are able to access,” Bulpitt said. “So if people come to Temple and commit crime, but they’re coming here from Hiram or Dallas, Cedartown or Rome, all of these cities have these cameras as well. They can provide word to you once they have left your jurisdiction.”
Cameras in other cities could catch the already identified plate or vehicle in question. The system utilizes a cloud system, allowing the cities to share when that vehicle has been identified.
“We are very concerned about protection of regular citizens that are not involved in the completion of a crime,” said Bulpitt. “We only keep data for 30 days. At the end of 30 days that data is deleted out of our servers.”
Bulpitt stated that the price of the cameras was going to jump April 1, making the cameras $3,000 per camera, per year. The committee stated that the funding could come from Blue Line Fund. The growth of this fund is specifically coming from the tickets residents receive from the school zone cameras.
After much discussion, the installment of Flock Safety cameras was approved by a 4-1 vote with Ward 1 councilman Casey Russom voting against.
The cameras will be installed within the next month, contract pending.
