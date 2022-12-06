The City of Temple has had a position opening for a police officer for quite some time. After Monday night’s City Council meeting, there were two more.
That’s because what began as a discussion item on the agenda of the council meeting turned into a motion for action.
The motion was initiated by Councilman Richard Bracknell.
The agenda item was simply to be a discussion concerning requests from three other city departments for additional personnel or reclassify a position. Those requests were coming from the Temple Police Department for two police officers, Temple Public Works for two additional technician positions and to reclassify one current position in the Recreation Department.
Bracknell’s motion was unanimously approved.
The council also approved Public Works to move forward to replacing existing “City Limits” signs on city streets as needed, at the entry into the incorporated City of Temple from unincorporated Carroll County or Haralson County.
The Police chief was authorized to contract for the completion of new sign in front of the Temple Police Department building for an amount of $3,800 with funds from the city’s Blue Line revenues.
The council also unanimously approved a motion to cancel committee meetings for the month of December and set next month’s City Council meeting for Jan. 9 due to the regularly scheduled date of Jan. 2 is a city-wide holiday.
