I first began listening to the Rolling Stones in 1981, the year that their hit album “Tattoo You” was released. My friend Mark Bencuya calls the record “their last essential album.” That may sound like a dismissive statement about several of their later albums, but I completely concur with it. The band continued to make some great music in the ensuing decades, but as a whole, none of their later albums have as many great compositions or performances as does “Tattoo You.”
Interestingly enough, the record was compiled from leftover tracks they had been stockpiling over the course of several years of recording. Some of the songs existed in different arrangements or with different lyrics and alternate takes. Even so, the album remains a testimony to the Rolling Stones’ greatness in their variety, and the flexibility they have always had in their stylistic approaches.
I was first intrigued by the album’s cover art, a picture of lead vocalist Mick Jagger with his face in black and white, entirely covered in tattoos, against a bright red background. Rhythm guitarist Keith Richards, was similarly featured on the back cover, but with a green background. This bold artwork caught my eye at the record store as did the hype sticker which noted the inclusion of the hit single “Start Me Up”.
“Start Me Up” was one of those tracks languishing in the recording vaults, as it had been left off a previously recorded album. Richards claims that for a period of time, the song had a reggae arrangement, but he was not sold on this version of the song. Eventually, the song’s basic track was re-recorded into more of a rocker, and then fitted with overdubs in the spring of 1981. It was this song that first endeared me to the Rolling Stones, and I still find it compelling, especially with Bill Wyman’s bass guitar complementing Richards’ guitar riffs, and the inimitable drum groove of Charlie Watts to which the remainder of the band are harnessed.
This is followed by poppy-and-sloppy third single from the album, “Hang Fire,” a song that has an arrangement resembling 50’s Rock and Roll. Pianist Ian Stewart, originally the sixth member of the band, lends his considerable skills to the backing track. It too was a track the band had started while working on a previous record, and the title is street slang for doing as little as possible, harkening back to the era of handguns which relied on a flint hammer for execution. If the hammer stalled, it was doing nothing, in essence, “hanging fire.”
In revisiting the song recently, I realized how much Watts’s playing elevates it to single status. It’s the sound of Watts’s snare drum cracking that begins and ends the song, and his fills leading into the verses are quick and rattly. The other musicians’ interplay is equally exciting.
While side one of “Tattoo You” is made up of mostly catchy hard rock, it is side two that rewards the listener over time with repeated listenings. “Worried About You” begins that side, and it was originally recorded in 1976 during the period following lead guitarist Mick Taylor’s departure and Ron Wood’s replacement of him. The interim player on this track was American Wayne Perkins. He delivers a fiery lead guitar break that raises the song’s profile. Jagger’s vocals become more emphatic at the solo’s conclusion, and the song rocks harder, though the tempo does not increase. It is a highlight of the album, and it demonstrates the band’s mastery of the soulful, forlorn ballad.
Winding up the album is second single, “Waiting On A Friend” which features some of Jagger’s most memorable falsetto vocals and the saxophone solo of Jazz great Sonny Rollins. It dates back all the way to 1972, and features some simple, lovely piano from Nicky Hopkins.
“Tattoo You” is set for a deluxe re-release on Oct. 22. It will be accompanied by nine more recently unearthed songs on a separate disc, though I maintain there is no way the original album can be bettered.
