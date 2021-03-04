There will be no chocolate fountain this year, no poring over tables of decadent desserts, no going back for seconds or thirds. But there will be chocolate, and that will buy books — lots of books.
On Saturday, the annual Taste of Chocolate will make a concession in light of the pandemic and become a drive-through event.
Gail Cantrell, a parliamentary adviser for the Bremen Junior Woman’s Club and president of the West Georgia Woman’s Club, hosts of the event, said ticket holders will drive up to the door of the Cherry Blossom Ballroom at the Sewell Mill Event Center, to receive a box of at least 10 different chocolate items and a bottle of water for each of their tickets. Then they can take their treats home to enjoy, Cantrell said.
The event is a fundraiser for Ferst Readers of Haralson County, a program that sends a free book to Haralson County children each month from birth until they turn 5-years-old. Last year, Taste of Chocolate raised $5,000 for the local Ferst program, which they were hoping to exceed this year, Cantrell said.
Alice Wasdin, of Ferst Readers, said that the program is vital to Haralson County children.
“If children aren’t read to and don’t have any exposure to books before they start school, they’re really at a disadvantage,” Wasdin said.
The program gives children access to a variety of age-appropriate books, which is particularly hard for low-income families to provide for their children. The group pays $3.62 to send each book to the children, an average of $2,500 to $3,500 a month, Wasdin said. The local chapter’s work is funded through donations, grants, and fundraisers like Taste of Chocolate, she said.
The majority of the money raised through Taste of Chocolate comes from sponsorships, Cantrell said. Sponsorships start at $25, but the women have several sponsorships that are $500 or more this year. The sponsorships have already brought in about $5,000, Cantrell said. The proceeds from ticket sales typically raise about $1,000, she said. But this year, they have no idea how many people will come.
“We didn’t want to not have it,” Cantrell said.
Ferst Readers has also suffered under the pandemic, but in a different way, Wasdin said. The group is having trouble reaching local children.
“Before the pandemic started, we were at like 990, sometimes we got to 1,000 books, shipped to Haralson County [children] a month,” Wasdin said. “In January, we just shipped 661.”
Often, the group would sign up children through booths at various festivals throughout the county, she said.
“You just sort of chase baby carriages and get the parents to sign up,” Wasdin said.
But since the pandemic, most of the festivals have been canceled, and that has made it very hard for the group to reach the children it is working to help.
Representatives of the local program are desperately trying to figure out how to reach the parents, she said. The problem is, Wasdin said, if the brochures are just handed to the parents, they’re often just lost or forgotten and the children aren’t signed up for the program.
Parents and grandparents interested in signing up their little ones can go to ferstreaders.org and click on register a child. The website will ask for the child’s name, birth date, address and county. It won’t ask for any financial information and the program is completely free for the family.
The Taste of Chocolate will be open on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sewell Mill Event Center. Tickets are $10.
