After 11 years at Helton-Howland Memorial Park, the F-105 fighter jets on display are getting a facelift with particular attention to making them historically accurate.
Sammy Robinson, president of the Haralson County Veterans Association, said the group hired Ponsford Limited, for $40,000 to do the work, a professional restoration company that does projects all over the world, Robinson said.
“They are top notch,” Robinson said.
The equipment was assigned to the association by the federal government, he said.
“We have to maintain this equipment to their standards,” Robinson said. “They inspect this equipment once a year; if there’s anything wrong, they’ll let us know.”
So far, all the inspections have gone fine, but the goal of this restoration is also to bring them back to historically accurate condition, he said.
Gordon Ponsford, owner of Ponsford Ltd., has been working in restoration his whole life, he said.
“I started off in England at my grandad’s body shop,” Ponsford said. “I was a conservator at Arlington National Cemetery for 22 years, maintaining all their monuments and sculptures. I was a training conservator for the National Park Service.”
He’s done projects in Rome, New York, Spokane, Washington, Alabama, Florida, Colorado, Guam. His company is currently working on the planes in Tallapoosa and another F-105 in Hobbs, New Mexico.
“These planes, whether they’re here in Thud Valley, or whether they’re in New Mexico or another place, it represents the vets of the local community, and these vets know what these planes looked like,” Ponsford said. “It’s very personal for them.”
The Tallapoosa planes will be sanded, any bad bodywork repaired, sheet metal replaced and repainted to reflect their use, he said. Some things on the plane were painted over that shouldn’t have been such as lights; that paint will be removed, Ponsford said. The landing gear was cleaned to remove old paint and the wiring will be resheathed, he said.
“The decals were wrong, so we’ll put new decals on,” he said. “There will be little things that we’ll do to this to make it pop.”
Bruce Lane, a restorer with the company, has been working on the first plane — the one on the ground — for about two weeks. He was surprised to discover as he sanded the metal the outline of the original belly art on the plane. It has been painted over at least twice, he and Ponsford said. At first, Lane didn’t know what it was and kept sanding.
“It just revealed itself,” Lane said.
Ponsford took a picture of the faint outline and shared it with the F-105 Preservation Society. They were rewarded in less than an hour with a picture of the original painting by the artist who painted it, he said.
It was a painting of a red devil declared silver-tongued in honor of the plane’s Crew Chief John Parish, who they nicknamed Silver Tongue Devil, the artist Ronald Meacham, wrote to them.
With the outline on the plane and the picture, they’ll be able to reproduce the painting exactly, Ponsford said.
The company won’t be able to get to the second plane until spring, but he expects to wrap up the first plane in a week or so, he said on Monday.
Robinson said the newly restored planes will be dedicated during the annual Fourth of July program next year.
