A Tallapoosa woman died of injuries sustained after being hit by a train near her home in the city on Sunday just before 11 a.m., law enforcement said.
Coroner Patty Hutcheson said that Thelma Louise Ray, 76, was flown by air ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for treatment. She died at 12:55 p.m. at the hospital.
Tallapoosa Investigator Mark Worthy said the woman’s house on South Kelly Street was very close to the railroad tracks. At the time of the accident she had been attempting to get her dog off the tracks, he said. The dog was also killed by the train, Worthy said.
Worthy warned everyone to stay away from railroad tracks, even if they don’t see a train.
“It’s just too dangerous,” he said.
