Tallapoosa voters must be happy with their representation — they re-elected two incumbent councilmen and elected a former councilman to Council Posts 1, 2 and 3 on Tuesday. The mayoral race had no incumbent and the voters selected political newcomer Brett Jones to the seat.
Earlier in the day, some voters had said that they were hoping for new blood on the Council.
“I think for Tallapoosa downtown revitalization improvement is very important. Attracting business, good business benefits everyone,” Robert York said as he left Tallapoosa City Hall after casting his ballot. “I think it’s time for some younger blood.”
Tallapoosa resident Joe Wilson echoed those sentiments.
“I can remember when Bremen and Tallapoosa was the same,” Wilson said. “Look at Bremen and compare it with us today. They’ve got a hundred different restaurants. They’ve grown by leaps and bounds. And we’ve been the same old town ever since I’ve been living here — 48 years — same place. We haven’t grown any.”
He hoped for some young people to “get in there and work,” Wilson said.
“I really would love to see our city grow,” he said.
Jones, 59, won the mayoral election with 39% of the vote or 249 of the 639 votes. Tallapoosa does not hold runoff elections; it’s winner take all whether that is with 51% of the vote or not, poll workers said. The second biggest vote getter was Jacqueline Roberts with 219 votes or 34%.
Incumbent Councilman Dan Pope, 66, easily beat his challenger, Steven Bullock, garnering 401 votes or 64% of the ballots cast. The other two council races were much closer with incumbent Councilman Raymond Ballew, 70, retaining his seat with 52%, or 327 of the 632 votes cast, while Mark Smith was able to edge out Jacob Holdbrooks for Council Post 3 with 51% or 320 of 627 votes.
The election, the only municipal election in the county this year, drew nearly 28% of the 2,315 registered voters in the city. A total of 642 voters cast ballots including absentee ballots, early voting and election day voters, said Gina Griffith, election supervisor for the city. A steady stream of voters crossed the threshold of Tallapoosa City Hall all day on Tuesday, Griffith said.
The election was a big one for the city with a mayoral race and three of five City Council seats up for grabs.
Griffith had been hoping that the votes would reach 800, or 35% of the eligible voters, she said. But at 7 p.m. with three hours before the polls closed, just 642 of Tallapoosa’s 2,300 registered voters had voted either by absentee ballot or in person.
Jones, Roberts, Darryl Prichard and Will Eidson were vying for mayor. For Council Posts 1 and 2, incumbents Pope and Ballew were being challenged by newbie candidates, Bullock and Jon Ellis, respectively. Smith, a former councilman, and Holdbrooks, a political newcomer, were vying for Council Post 3, which former Councilwoman Roberts vacated to run for mayor.
Mayor-elect Jones, who was at City Hall for the election results, said he hoped he would live up to the voters’ expectations.
“I’ll do my dead-level best to do what I promised I’d do during the campaign, and hopefully make Tallapoosa proud,” he said.
His first order of business was to meet with the new Council and create a plan for the upcoming year.
“We’ve had a lot of people giving us information and we’ve got a lot of things to work on,” Jones said.
The current City Council is scheduled to confirm the election results at their next meeting on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., said City Manager Philip Eidson.
Mayoral race
Winner — Brett Jones, 249 votes, 39%
Darryl Prichard, 161 votes
Jacqueline Roberts, 219 votes, 34%
Will Eidson, 10 votes
Council Post 1
Winner — Dan Pope, 401 votes, 64%
Steven Bullock, 228 votes, 36%
Council Post 2
Winner — Raymond Ballew, 327 votes, 52%
Jon Ellis, 305 votes, 48%
Council Post 3
Winner — Mark Smith, 320 votes, 51%
Jacob Holdbrooks, 307 votes, 49%
