A portion of Highway 78 that runs through Tallapoosa may be renamed in honor of the city’s late mayor, William “Pete” Bridges.
Bridges, who served four terms as mayor, was the longest serving mayor in the history of Tallapoosa. He served two terms on the Tallapoosa City Council before running for mayor. Bridges died on Dec. 26 at the age of 79.
On Thursday, the council announced its intention to rename 78, East Atlanta Street as it is named in Tallapoosa, in Bridges’ honor.
Since his death, Councilwoman Jaqueline Roberts has been serving as mayor pro tempore. She said that the name change will have to go through the Georgia Department of Transportation since it is a state road.
The city will hold its election this November; on the ballot will be two City Council seats and the mayoral seat. Qualifying began on Monday.
At Thursday’s meeting, Roberts announced that she would be resigning her seat on the City Council to run for mayor. That would mean that a third Council seat will be on the ballot. It also meant that the city needed a new mayor pro tem to chair the city’s meetings through the election.
“Bobby Parker has got the most seniority right now,” Roberts said. “So, I’d like to make a motion to appoint Bobby mayor pro tem.”
The other council members unanimously agreed.
In other business the council members:
- heard from Julie George auditor from Rushton and Company about the city’s audit report. The auditors determined that the audit fairly represents the finances and government activities. The report did mention that the city had no one on staff to do the job that the auditors do. It also mentioned that the limited staff meant that separation of duties was not optimum. Both issues are common, even in cities larger than Tallapoosa, she said.
- approved a request by Settler and Sharon Hunt to separate a portion of their property with a home into a separate plat.
- approved a request by Martha and Bernie Duke to separate a portion of their property that is landlocked so it could be sold to a neighbor.
- tentatively approved the rolled back millage rate of 7.03 for this year. The city scheduled a special meeting on Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. to vote on the new millage rate.
- approved a contract with Northwest Georgia Paving Company to pave West Lipham, Odessa, Kiker, South Jackson Frierson and Arbacoochee for $385,961. The company was the low bidder of two bidders, said City Planner Patrick Clarey.
appointed Gina Griffith as election superintendent for Tallapoosa.
