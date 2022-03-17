At the request of a concerned resident, Tallapoosa City councilmen on Monday approved including an alcohol referendum on the November ballot, pending the advice of their attorney.
Tallapoosa resident Steven Bell came to the councilmen with suggestions of revisions to the city alcohol ordinances as a way to get in front of the growth that they all know is coming, he said.
“This is not about bars and honky tonks,” Bell said. “This is about restaurants and controlled growth for the city.”
Bell came armed with five suggestions: that the city create ordinances to allow restaurants and eating establishments to sell liquor by the drink and to allow the sale of beer and wine and liquor on Sundays after 12:30 p.m. at both restaurants and retail stores, that it create an ordinance for retail liquor stores and microbreweries and wineries and that it change the way it measures distance between a business with alcohol and a church.
Before coming to the councilmen, he had talked to others in the community, Bell said. The ordinance allowing package sales in particular was a touchy subject, he said. But it was also an opportunity.
“There is a lot of interest,” Bell said. “Ever since it’s been talked about, I’ve had people come up, ‘I want to put one here. I want to put one here. I want to put one here.’ ”
The city could limit the number with a lottery to decide who would get the licenses if they have too many applicants, he said.
For his last suggestion, Bell pointed out that other cities including Carrollton and Buchanan, measure the distance between a business that has liquor and a church from door to door, while Tallapoosa’s ordinance measures from property line to property line. He suggested that the city change their ordinance to be in line with the other cities.
“I don’t have anything to gain from this,” Bell said. “But I think it’s something the city of Tallapoosa needs to address. … All I’m asking is let them vote on it.”
The councilmen were interested in his suggestions.
Councilman Jonathan James said he thought the issues should be separated, though. Additionally, they also said they had recently approved a winery and didn’t think the city needed to have a new ordinance for that type of business.
City Manager Philip Eidson suggested the councilmen ask the city attorney to review the requests and give them guidance. So the councilmen unanimously approved including three of Bell’s suggestions to the November 2022 ballot — distilled spirits sold by the drink in restaurants and eating establishments; beer, wine and liquor to be sold on Sundays after 12:30 p.m. and a license for retail package sales of distilled liquor, pending advice from the attorney.
In other business the councilmen:
• approved purchasing a scoreboard for the city’s football field for $7,400. They also approved purchasing magnetic numbers so that the field could be used for baseball as well.
• approved 4-0 reappointing Billy Earl Pike to the Tallapoosa Housing Authority Board for a term of one year and Patricia Smith for a term of five years. Councilman Mark Smith abstained from the vote since Patricia Smith is his wife.
• approved hiring Chris Gore to remove some stumps at the city cemetery for $6,450. The trees have already been removed.
• approved rate increases for the Tally Mountain Golf Course including a monthly rate of $65, up from $45, for city residents; and $75, up from $58, for residents outside the city; unlimited monthly membership which includes golf cart rental for $200, up from $185, for those age 61 and older; and $220, up from $199, for those 60 and younger. Golf cart rentals will go to a flat $20 fee.
• approved renewing the city’s membership in the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce for a cost of $600.
