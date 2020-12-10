A Tallapoosa resident remains in intensive care in an Atlanta hospital after being shot during an online sale meet-up on Monday evening.
Tallapoosa Investigator Mark Worthy said that three people met four prospective buyers at a residence on South Michigan Avenue in Tallapoosa just before 8 p.m. on Monday. The buyers never left the car, Worthy said.
“They were supposedly selling a Play Station 4 and ended up getting robbed,” Worthy said. “As they were pulling away with their Play Station 4, one of the passengers stuck a gun out the window and fired a shot that unfortunately hit our victim.”
The bullet hit the teen in the arm and the chest, Worthy said. The victim, who Worthy declined to identify, is a resident of the home, he said.
The teen was taken to Higgins General Hospital in Bremen and then flown by air ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.
“He is in the ICU at Grady,” Worthy said. “They’re saying he should recover; don’t know to what extent yet.”
The witnesses said that the sellers were from Carrollton, so the department is working with the Carrollton Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on the case. No arrests have been made.
“We’re still trying to identify suspects at this time,” Worthy said.
Worthy reminded locals that Tallapoosa Police Department has a space to do exchanges for sales arranged online, as do many other police departments.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tallapoosa Police Department at 770-574-7211.
