Just like many other construction projects, Tallapoosa’s sewer system improvement is experiencing delays because of the scarcity of related supplies.
The Tallapoosa City Council on Monday approved a resolution changing the completion date of its sewer system project citing difficulty in getting the necessary materials.
City Manager Philip Eidson told the councilmen that the project funded by a loan through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund began in 2014. It has been modified seven other times as the city added to or made other changes to the project. The agreement currently includes the replacement of a pump station, extension of service to unserved areas, and rehabilitation of the water pollution control plant. But the work is at a standstill.
“We can’t get materials,” Eidson said. “So we have to amend it or we’re going to be in violation of the time period. We don’t know when we’re going to get the materials, so we amended it and we may have to do it again.”
This latest change pushes back the time of completion to October 2022, according to the documents presented at the meeting.
In other business the councilmen:
- approved a lighting service agreement with Georgia Power for nine street lights on Alewine and Lyon streets. The cost will be a $21,000 prepayment.
- approved a five-year comprehensive plan for the city. The plan is very similar to the previous plan except that it includes two new goals: broadband for all city residents and filling empty downtown buildings. City Planner Patrick Clarey said the city hopes to fill those buildings through city policy including citations for empty buildings that are not being actively marketed. He said that the city has 81 potential business spaces in its downtown, 40% of which are empty. The plan is part of a larger plan involving all four Haralson County municipalities and the county, Eidson said. The city’s plan can be amended during the five years, he said. The new plan covers the years 2022 through 2026.
- heard that the city is working with the Haralson County Board of Education to make improvements to the old gym.
- approved purchasing eight directional signs for the city for $20,800. The signs will list businesses with arrows pointing the way to each particular business.
- approved a plan to help city employees deal with an increase in health insurance deductibles. The city chose a plan that would increase the deductible from $1,000 to $2,000, said Polly Smith, city clerk. In the past, the city picked up that increase for those few employees who hit the larger deductible, she said.
- heard that garbage rates will increase about 6%.
- heard that the city’s state representation will change due to redistricting. State Sen. Mike Dugan will become the city’s representative in the Georgia Senate. State Rep. Tyler Paul Smith will remain the city’s representative in the Georgia House of Representatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.