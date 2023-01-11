The first steps to fill a council vacancy made by the passing of Raymond Ballew was taken on Monday night at the regular meeting of the Tallapoosa city council.
The council approved setting a date for a special election to fill the seat of Ballew who died on Aug. 18, 2022.
The special election will be held on March 21, 2023. Qualifying for this position will begin on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 and continue through, Thursday January 26, 2023 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. each day at Tallapoosa City Hall. The qualifying fee for this position is $108.00.
No person she be qualified or eligible to seek election as a council member unless he or she is at least 21 years of age and resided in the city continuously for one year immediately preceding the election and qualified to vote in the municipal elections for offices within the city of Tallapoosa.
The last day for a person to register/change address and be eligible to vote in this special election is Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
Voting on Election Day will be conducted at Tallapoosa City Hall. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ballew served the Tallapoosa Police Department for 39 years, from 1978-2017, when he retired as a Sergeant. Following his retirement, he was elected as a city council member for Post No. 2 and had just begun his second four-year term.
Another item on the council’s agenda was a public hearing for a rezoning request from a tract on Georgia highway 100.
The rezoning request came from property owners Dennis Ellis and B. L. Bentley. According to documents presented to the council, the property contains approximately 3.00 acres of vacant land. Previously, there was a house at this location, and the assigned street address of this location is 751 GA 100.
Ellis, who was present at the public hearing noted in documentation that the property’s purpose was to be for commercial use “as all surrounding property, and most nearby property within the City limits, is already zoned commercial, and the property has extensive street frontage along GA 100. It is assumed the property will be marketed for sale as commercial property.”
The council approved the request unanimously.
