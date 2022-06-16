Tallapoosa councilmen heard from local residents that they are unhappy with erosion they believe is being caused by construction to expand the city’s cemetery.
Pat Benefield and her husband, Andy Benefield, sent a letter to the city asking that the city advise them of future plans at the cemetery and “your actions for mitigating any damages to our adjoining property which to date have proven inadequate.”
Pat Benefield said during the meeting that she was not unhappy with efforts in the cemetery, just the effect it has had on her property.
“We’re here to address some erosion issues that have been an ongoing thing,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of incidents since we started that project, which by the way, I am a total fan of, just not a fan of the way it’s eroding our property. It’s a beautiful area.”
She wanted more information about the project including the scope, the engineer and is there a completion date in sight.
“Do you have any actions planned for mitigating the damage to the adjoining property, ours, has suffered?” Andy Benefield said.
Pat Benefield said she had contacted the Environmental Protection Division and representatives had come out several times to measure the erosion.
“I used to have a beautiful rock garden that was on a bank,” she said. “And now that rock garden is sitting on my patio. The rocks have shifted that far.”
Mayor Brett Jones said the work was started to expand the number of gravesites available.
“Once issues happened that you had brought to our attention, we had put that project on hold,” Jones said. “Really at this point we’ve got a contract with a surveyor to see what the best interest of everybody.”
The Benefields also brought up a ditch that had been created after trees came down in Hurricane Opal. They asked the councilmen to see if they could find a solution to that as well.
Some of the council members and Boyd Coggins, Public Works director, said they would come out and take a look.
In other business, councilmen:
• approved paying $10,980 to Pyro Productions for fireworks on Saturday, July 2. The Haralson County Veterans Association program also will be on Saturday at Helton-Howland Park at 10 a.m.
• heard that the city’s swimming pool is tentatively scheduled to open on June 23. The councilmen approved a set of rules for use of the pool and diving board.
• approved Councilman Jonathan James as representative for the city in the Georgia Municipal Association Parade of Flags.
• held a brief closed session to discuss city property. No action was taken after the closed session.
