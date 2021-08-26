The city of Tallapoosa will be the only city in the county to hold municipal elections on Nov. 2. In Waco and Bremen only the incumbents qualified for re-election. In Buchanan, the number of qualifiers was the same as the number of open seats. So those municipal elections were canceled.
In Tallapoosa though, some residents are eager to be an agent of change for their city. Incumbents are being challenged for both of the open council seats and four people qualified for the mayoral seat, which has no incumbent.
Three of the candidates for mayor, Brett Jones, Darryl Prichard and Will Eidson, have no experience in elected office, they said. Jacqueline Roberts, a former councilwoman and mayor pro tempore, has been serving in the Tallapoosa city government for 27 years.
“I want people to know how dedicated I am to the city,” Roberts said. “I love Tallapoosa. I care about the recreation. I care about the citizens.”
One of her first projects would be granting the requests of some residents to expand recreation by making room in the city’s cultural arts center for some senior exercise programs and for more children’s programming, Roberts said.
Roberts, 73, has lived in the city since 1967. Her children were raised here and were active participants in the city’s recreation programs. Her husband, Rayford Roberts who was also served as a Tallapoosa city council member, has a park named after him.
Roberts ticked off a number of attractions the city has, including the two veteran parks, the West Georgia Museum, the cultural arts center, the recently renovated playground. But some of the other candidates say there are also things that need to change.
Will Eidson, 37, said that he has watched the city deteriorate from his front porch “on the wrong side of town.” Eidson, who works in technology and is moderator of the Haralson County Accountability and Transparency Facebook page, said he believes the current administration is out of touch with the community, particularly its youth.
Drugs are prevalent and the local council members need to be more vigilant in eradicating them, he said.
“The number one issue is going to be a stance against methamphetamine,” Eidson said.
One way to protect the city’s children from illegal drugs, he said, is to give them something to do. Eidson believes that adding a skate park, a place for preteens and teens to play computer games and possibly promoting martial arts would be good for the community, he said.
Darryl Prichard, 56, also would like to see improvements in recreation in Tallapoosa. As a coach in the recreation department, he’s been actively involved and would like to see more activities available for local children, he said.
But he’d also like to see changes in the economic climate in the city, Prichard said. Owner of Prichard’s Custom Homes and Hardwood, he said he believes the city is ripe for growth, but is being passed by because of aging infrastructure.
“I’ve been building new homes in the city for the past three to four years; we’ve been selling homes $300,000 plus,” Prichard said. “People want to move here, it’s just that we’ve got to bring everything up to date.”
Internet service, recreation, city amenities, he said, all need to be updated, he said.
“It seems like the past 35 years that I’ve lived here, it’s just been been stagnant,” Prichard said.
He believes bringing new business is dependent on making those updates. He also believes as a business owner, he can successfully recruit other businesses to the city.
Roberts, who also owns Robertson Tax Service, also listed recruiting business to town as one of her goals. There is land at the Interstate 20 exit that is ripe for development, she said. She’s also been happy to see other businesses in the community working on their buildings.
Eidson would like to see more city help in that area.
“I hate to see the buildings be so dilapidated,” Eidson said.
He suggested the city could help business owners by fronting some of the money for exterior renovations. Additionally, he said he’d like to see the city work with the power company to move to underground power lines. It’s something he’s seen in some of the cities that he’s visited.
Brett Jones, 59, said although he doesn’t have experience as an elected official, his career has been all about public service. He was employed by the Georgia Building Authority for 31 years, working his way up to assistant director of facilities.
“The last 15 years of my tenure, I was in a manager position running a 7.5 million square foot office, commercial space around the state capitol. I had a $30 million budget,” Jones said. “My tenants were from the governor, secretary of state, lieutenant governor, all the elected officials, senators, legislators, judges, to regular state employees — 10,000 tenants. So I ran a small city inside the city limits.”
That experience transfers well to city government, he said. Jones retired in 2012 and is looking for a way to get back into public service in his community, he said.
Jones has a good idea of what is happening in the city; he has served as an appointment on the Tallapoosa Development Authority Board since 2019. Still, if elected he’d take some time before rushing into projects.
“I really would like to see where the city sits, and build a path forward from there,” Jones said.
While none of the other candidates mentioned taxes, Roberts noted that the council members during her tenure have worked hard to keep taxes low for residents.
The city hasn’t raised taxes since 2016, she said.
The candidates for City Council Post 1 are incumbent Dan Pope and Steven Bullock. The candidates for City Council Post 2 are Jon Ellis and incumbent Raymond Ballew. Read about them in the Sept. 2 Gateway-Beacon.
Additionally, qualifying to fill the unexpired term of the City Council seat vacated by Roberts will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Qualifying will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday at City Hall. The fee will be $108. The unexpired term will run through December 2023.
Jones urged everyone to get out and vote. It’s not often that so many seats are open in city government.
“We’ve got the mayor and three Council seats open,” he said. “That could drastically change the way the city runs.”
Tallapoosa Mayor candidates
Brett Jones
Age: 59
Address: 469 McDonald Road
Occupation: project manager for Prime Contractors Inc., retired from Georgia Building Authority
Education: Tucker High School graduate
Political experience: none
Spouse: Robin Ocker Jones
Darryl Prichard
Age: 56
Address: 193 Highland Drive
Occupation: owner of Prichard Custom Homes and Hardwood, LLC
Education: 1983 graduate of HCHS
Political experience: none
Spouse: Joelle Prichard
Jacqueline Roberts:
Age: 73
Address: 46 Christian Street
Occupation: retired from legal system, owner Roberts Tax Service
Education: attended Paralegal School of Atlanta to earn certificate, attended Carroll Tech, graduate of Buchanan High School
Political experience: 27 years as Tallapoosa City Council, mayor pro tempore for 16 of those years
Spouse: late Rayford Roberts
Will Eidson
Age: 37
Address: 199 Meadow Street
Occupation: technical engineer, moderator of Haralson County Accountability and Transparency Facebook page
Education: attended West Central Technical College
Political experience: none
Fiancee: Jessica Worthy
