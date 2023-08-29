The Tallapoosa City Council held a special called meeting Monday night to vote on five items.
All council members were present and the meeting began with Mayor Brett Jones discussing the Drug Task Force Contract. This contract is renewed annually and requires a signature. This does not guarantee direct participation at the moment but possibly sometime in the future. This was approved and passed unanimously.
The proposed 2023 rollback property tax millage rate was the next topic of discussion. A motion was made to adopt the tentative rate of 6.5220 and finalize it at the September meeting. The previous 2022 millage rate was 6.9060.
The council then went on to discuss uncollectible accounts (bad debt). For county purposes, these collectible taxes are addressed each year in order to clear them before receiving services for the city. This debt is divided into several categories, including total golf, gas, gas tax, sewer, water, garbage, and del penalty. A motion was made and unanimously approved to charge off the receivable amount of $6,640.57.
Following item three, the 2023-24 new garbage rates were reviewed, with inflation and fuel taxes increasing operational costs and laborer difficulties. This is the city’s first increase in a few years. Polycarts have increased by 35%, while commercial dumpsters have increased by 57.59%. The council voted to approve this increase and it was passed unanimously.
The proposed FY 2024 budget was the final item discussed. The budget was reviewed for the third time at this meeting. The council listed the general operating Fund 100 including the revenue of $3,331,236.19 and expenditures of $3,293,213.70, leaving them with a balance of $38,022.29. The 2024 budget was adopted and passed unanimously.
