A Tallapoosa police officer injured in an accident during a police chase more than a week ago, was released from the hospital Tuesday evening, Tallapoosa officials said.
Officer Dalton Robinson, a former Haralson County deputy who has been with the Tallapoosa Police Department for about three months, broke his leg and some of his ribs and narrowly escaped the police car after it caught on fire just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, said Tallapoosa police Chief Scott Worthy. Robinson had been in pursuit of a dark-colored Ford Fusion that he spotted leaving the parking lot of West View Missionary Baptist Church on U.S. 78 in Tallapoosa.
A vehicle had previously been vandalized at the church, Worthy said. So, when the Ford Fusion left the parking lot, Robinson attempted to pull it over, but the driver took off, he said.
“The chase didn’t go half a mile out of the city limits and he hydroplaned,” Worthy said.
On U.S. 78, between Ridley’s Quick Stop and Ridley’s hardware store, the police car went off the road and rolled end over end down an embankment coming to rest on its tires about 50 feet down a gully, he said.
Initially, Robinson was able to reach 911 on his radio. Then, the patrol car caught on fire. Robinson managed to painfully drag himself about three feet from the car and call again from his watch, Worthy said. He added that the 911 staff who talked to him were instrumental in helping Robinson remain calm until he was found.
Emergency workers were able to locate Robinson through his phone, but it took them some time to find him because he was so far down the gully, Worthy said. A neighbor, who heard the wreck, along with members of the Bremen and Buchanan police departments, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office and the Haralson County Fire Department found Robinson and dragged him up the embankment, away from the burning vehicle, Worthy said.
Robinson was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery on Sunday, Worthy said.
The car that Robinson was chasing did not stop, Worthy added.
Anyone with information about the incident or the dark-colored Ford Fusion should call the Tallapoosa Police Department at 770-574-7211.
