The Tallapoosa City Council held two meetings Monday evening. The first meeting was a public hearing for the FY 2024 budget. The second meeting surrounded the moratorium as well as the millage rate roll back that is planned by the city.
The public hearing was the first item on the first agenda followed by a discussion from the City Council and Mayor. Nobody from the public attended the meeting and therefore the public hearing concluded with nothing added to the conversation.
The discussion of the budget was led by the City Manager Phillip Eidson who laid out the budget for the City Council and Mayor. The proposed FY 2024 Fund 100 revenue is listed at $3,331,236.19. The budgeted expenses, according to the handout given prior to the meeting, the proposed Total Fund 100 expenditure will be $3,293,213.70. A vote will be held on the FY 2024 budget during Monday’s City Council meeting.
Despite it being an item on the work session agenda, the millage rate was discussed and will be voted on Monday. A roll back was discussed and the proposed millage rate that will be voted on in Monday’s meeting is 6.5220. The previous millage rate was 6.9060.
No public hearings will be held because the millage rate is being rolled back rather than maintained.
Once the public hearing closed, the council moved to discussing their work session agenda. Once the discussion got to the building permits, the current moratorium was discussed.
“The moratorium goes out next month, I assume we’re going to have to extend it another 90 days,” Tallapoosa Mayor Brett Jones said.
The City Planning Coordinator, Patrick Clarey responded saying, “Yeah I think so.”
The City will be voting on the budget and millage rate both during Monday night’s Mayor and Council meeting.
