The newly-sworn in mayor chaired his first Tallapoosa City Council meeting on Monday.
As the meeting began, Mayor-elect Brett Jones took his oath of office from Tallapoosa City Clerk Polly Smith followed by Councilmen Raymond Ballew and Dan Pope, who were re-elected to office in November 2021.
Jones started his first meeting with gratitude, thanking God, his wife, friends and family and of course, voters.
“I know I have a huge pair of shoes to fill that Mayor (William “Pete”) Bridges has left behind,” Jones said. “I along with the council members and the city manager look forward to making a great city better in the upcoming year and I really appreciate it.”
He also congratulated Pope and Ballew on their reelection.
At the end of the meeting, Councilmen Jonathan James echoed Jones’ comments.
“Congratulations, Mayor and congratulations to our returning council members,” James said.
James also thanked all the city workers and volunteers who helped make the Possum Drop on Dec. 31 a success.
During the meeting the councilmen:
• approved maintaining the city’s membership in the Georgia Municipal Association for $1,793 and purchasing Workmen’s Compensation insurance from the GMA for 2022 at a cost of $78,183.
• approved purchasing a new police car to replace one that was destroyed in an accident the week before. The new car will cost about $53,000, City Manager Philip Eidson told the councilmen.
• approved creating a new plat at Kiker and Mill Street. The owner of one property intended to sell a 5-foot piece of her property to her neighbor after a survey found that the other property’s air conditioner went over the property line.
• tasked Eidson with getting an estimate for fixing the pool at Tally Mountain Golf Course and finding lifeguards to man the pool.
• approved spending up to $20,000 to construct a curb along Spring Street from U.S. 78 to Lyon Street. The curb will help handle water run off on the street, Eidson said.
• unanimously re-elected Councilman Bobby Parker as mayor pro tempore.
The next scheduled Council meeting will be Feb. 14.
