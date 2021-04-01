A 46-year-old Tallapoosa man was recovering from surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital on Wednesday after being shot Tuesday morning, law enforcement said.
Tallapoosa Investigator Mark Worthy said that the man was able to walk from his house on Providence Church Road to his neighbor’s house to get help after being shot in the abdomen. He collapsed in the yard, but his neighbors heard him and called the police about 9:30 a.m.
“He was in pretty bad shape,” Worthy said.
The man was not able to talk to police about the shooting, so law enforcement doesn’t know exactly what happened, he said.
“He had surgery yesterday, so we’re waiting until he’s able to sit down and talk to us,” Worthy said. “From what we heard he made it through surgery and his prognosis is good.”
The Tallapoosa Police Department requested assistance with the investigation from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, he said.
