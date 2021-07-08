A Tallapoosa man died early July 4 following a fireworks injury he sustained, law enforcement said.
Trevor Shane White, 23, suffered massive trauma when a firework he was holding over his head exploded in his hands around 11:30 p.m. on July 3. White was at a holiday get-together at a Stone Mountain Street residence in Tallapoosa, said Tallapoosa Investigator Mark Worthy. The explosion caused extensive trauma to White’s head and chest, Worthy said.
White was transported to Higgins General Hospital by ambulance. Haralson County Coroner Patty Hutcheson said that White died of his injury sometime after midnight.
Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said that the firework was a type that fires through a tube.
“They were attempting to fire the fireworks while they were holding them instead of setting them on the ground like you’re supposed to,” Worthy said.
Worthy is unsure if the firework was defective since the incident is still under investigation.
“I’m sure with them holding them it’s improper use,” Worthy said. “But whether there was a malfunction in the actual firework, we don’t know that yet.
White had two small girls and was engaged to his daughters’ mother, Worthy said. He was a 2016 graduate of Haralson County High School.
The incident is being investigated by the Tallapoosa Police Department and the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire.
Weston Burleson of the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Fire Safety, said the explosive was a readily available firework from the Firework Complex brand.
Burleson said it is unusual to have a fatality related to fireworks. Typically there are three fatalities a year related to fireworks in the entire country, Burleson said.
