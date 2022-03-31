The Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit was awarded more than $860,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act, of which the office of the district attorney will receive $256,888, the Haralson County Sheriff will receive $11,705 and the Haralson County Clerk will receive $15,937.
Sheriff Stacy Williams said the money his office received will be used to pay deputies overtime as the courts catch up on case backload caused by COVID-19.
“My understanding is that they’re going to be creating extra courts,” Williams said. “We’ll be spending a lot more time in the courthouse.”
Superior Court Clerk Amy Muse said she is using the money to purchase a filing system to expand the office’s storage. The new filing system probably will be housed in the Juvenile Court office, Muse said.
The district attorney’s office received about 30% of the total award. District Attorney Jack Browning said that money will be used to hire a new assistant district attorney and legal staff, an additional investigator, and victim advocate for the office. The money will also pay for various administrative expenses including travel and office supplies, Browning said.
Judge Mark Murphy said the money was awarded to deal with the backlog of cases in the court exacerbated by the pandemic — but not just any cases, he added.
The money was to deal with serious violent crimes including armed robbery, murder and violent sex crimes, Murphy said. He said that based on conversations with the Superior Court clerks there are probably less than 100 of those cases in both counties.
But clearing up those cases will help move all the cases along, Browning said.
“All of the backlog is going to benefit from this influx of money,” he said. “It’s certainly a positive step.”
More judges will be available to hear cases assuming the district attorney’s office is able to bring in more help to present them, Browning said.
Murphy addressed the difference in the distribution of the grant funds between the two counties — the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is receiving $94,988 and the Polk Superior Court Clerk’s office is receiving $217,600.
There are just more cases filed in Polk County, he said.
“It’s been like that for decades,” Murphy said. “And there are death penalty cases pending in Polk County that we don’t have in Haralson.”
Death penalty cases last longer and require more resources than other cases, he said. They are much, much more expensive to move along, Murphy said.
