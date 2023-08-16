The Tallapoosa City Council discussed nine agenda items at their monthly meeting Monday Night.
Mayor Brett Jones, began the meeting approving the 2023 audit then moved on to approve the call for election for three council seats. The general election for three council members for posts three, four, and five will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Qualifying for these posts begins on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 and will continue until Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m. The qualifying fee for each position on the council will be $108.
Candidates must be at least 21 years old and have lived in the city for at least one year prior to the election. Individuals must also be registered and qualified to vote in Tallapoosa municipal elections for office.
The deadline for voter registration or address changes for the election is Oct. 10, 2023, and voting will take place at city hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.
The council then moved on to approve the motion for the appointment of Gina Griffith as superintendent and Polly Smith as assistant.
The financial report and invoices exceeding $300 were presented next and approved. The budget presentation for 2024 will be considered by council members by next Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Three candidates were nominated for the position of a new library board member, with Jennifer King being selected by the council.
The city manager’s report was also presented involving planning reports and updates, paving and striping bids and gas meetings.
A few ordinance revisions were given, including the 2023-I alcohol ordinance. Due to a setback on housing authority property in Rockmart, this ordinance was revised for the pakisales. This was passed, however council members opted to vote on this item after reviewing the first ordinance. The building and building restrictions were reviewed as well, ensuring that everything is in accordance with the zoning board and legislation. The shift from single-family to multi-family residences were discussed with the required advertising period being 30 to 45 days.
Council members discussed the paving and striping bids, voting to approve Northwest Georgia Paving Inc.’s proposal of $351,246 for the ten roads stripped and the $11,087 bid from Peek pavement Marking.
To conclude the meeting, the council examined the adjustments that needed to be made in the Recreation Department to encourage more community engagement in sports such as football. To increase involvement, the council may try a method such as advertising registration. Furthermore, City Hall will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 and gas pricing and supply meetings will be held in September and October.
