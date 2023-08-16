The Tallapoosa City Council discussed nine agenda items at their monthly meeting Monday Night.

Mayor Brett Jones, began the meeting approving the 2023 audit then moved on to approve the call for election for three council seats. The general election for three council members for posts three, four, and five will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Qualifying for these posts begins on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 and will continue until Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m. The qualifying fee for each position on the council will be $108.