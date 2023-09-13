The Tallapoosa City Council held their regular monthly meeting Monday night, voting against a rezone for a Dollar General Market.
All council members, city staff, and a few local residents were present when Mayor Brett Jones called the meeting to order.
The rezone request consisted of a 3.53 acre tract of land from Residential to Commercial Neighborhood at Parcel ID #TA07 0026 to develop a 12,480 square foot Dollar General Market with an additional 3,300 sales floor compared to the typical 9,100 square foot stores.
The potential benefits of the new store were presented including a fresh meat and produce section, giving it a grocery store feel. Wider aisles and parking spaces were additional benefits customers could expect.
According to the redevelopment plan document provided by council members, the property was proposed to be located north by a single family home and west, east, and south by roads with the west/front of the property bordering SR 100, the rear fronts Duke Street, and the south side bordering Berlin Street.
Mayor Brett Jones then moved into public hearing, with the public mentioning many conflicts that may affect the neighborhood such as traffic and crime.
“We are telling you as our council, we do not want this,” one citizen commented. ”I ask you to ask yourself would you want this in your neighborhood?”
According to the redevelopment plan document, Patrick Clarey, Tallapoosa’s Planning Coordinator, recommended council to deny the request based on updated rezoning standards including the living conditions in the neighborhood.
“It would be irresponsible to approve this, to increase traffic to that location when there’s already been a fatality,” said a Tallapoosa resident. “The inconvenience to the current residents doesn’t compare if somebody else were to walk across that road and not make it.”
Council Member Johnathan James made a motion to deny the request and it was seconded by Council Member Bobby Parker. The motion was unanimously approved.
