Tallapoosa Council recognizes youth baseball champs

Tallapoosa Council members on Monday recognized the local 11-and-under Dizzy Dean baseball team for their world championship.
The team members, Jax Brown, Makhi Warner, Dawson Aldridge, Gabo Robinson, Tripp Davis, Keaton King, Braylon King, David Pruitt, Preston Dempsey and Maddox Mims, represented the city well, said Coach Mike Wright.
“The kids would make you proud, the way they play, the way the conduct themselves,” Wright said.
The team won the championship last week in Southaven, Mississippi, beating out another Georgia team from Alpharetta.
Head Coach Adam Mims thanked the council members for their support of the teams.
“It does make a huge difference for these kids,” Mims said. “As you guys know, the oldest group just graduated high school this past year and had by far the best year they’ve ever had in Haralson County as far as winning goes; went deep in the playoffs.”
Seven of the boys on the Haralson County High School team participated in the Dizzy Dean league, Wright said.
“I’m really proud of them,” Mayor Pro Tempore Jacqueline Roberts said. “That ballpark means a lot to me. It’s named after my husband and he did a lot of stuff over there.”
She presented each of the players with a certificate and invited them to have their pictures taken with the Council.
In other business council members:
- approved the purchase of two lawnmowers from Abell Turf and Tractor in Canton, Georgia. The mowers cost $23,000 and $24,500.
- approved using Rushton and Associates as the city’s auditor again. The price is the same as last year at $31,900.
- approved purchasing a network copier and printer for City Hall from Carrollton-based Kidney Office Supplies for $8,999.
- approved making the stop at Spring and Lyon streets a four-way stop.
- approved a gas contract with D. Lance Southern to install underground gas lines at Cocker and Lyon street intersection for $42,950.
- heard from two local women who would like to raise money to renovate the city park across from the West Georgia History Museum. Anna Cook and Amanda Baker said they use the park with their children and would ask local businesses to donate to fix it up for the local children.
