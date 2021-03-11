At a meeting on Monday, Tallapoosa Council members got a sneak peek of the city’s newly designed website.
The city had hired Tallapoosa-based Alex Media to revamp the website to make it more accessible and user-friendly.
“Our priorities were the usability and the organization of the content,” said Rene Gonzalez, of Alex Media. “The other priority was to make this readable in all devices especially the mobile devices.”
The new website will be easily read and the links used on mobile devices such as phones, he said.
It will also feature quick links including bill pay, contacting city staff, and downloading forms such as permit applications, complaint forms, or registrations, he said. It will also include maps such as the city’s zoning map and a street map, Gonzalez said.
In addition, there will be a frequently asked questions section that is still being built, and “meet the staff,” about the city and city department pages, he said.
The new website will go live once the remaining bits of information and pictures are submitted, probably sometime in April, said City Clerk Polly Smith.
In other business the council members:
• appointed Joanne Sporri and Taylor Ellis to three-year terms on the Library Board.
• heard that the city plans to pave up to five streets in District 4 including West Atlanta, Kiker, Frierson, Odessa, and South Jackson Street.
• heard that bids for paving for the city’s Transportation Grant funds came back at $1.13 million. The city has about $518,000 to spend on paving and so will be prioritizing the projects to stay within budget, said City Planner Patrick Clarey.
• heard the city has started the process of revamping its 5-year strategic plan. The city was scheduled to meet with representatives of Haralson County and the other municipalities in the county on Wednesday to discuss the new plan.
• heard a request of support from representatives of Your Haven, Incorporated, a proposed new Recovery Community Organization. The organization is already holding meetings on Saturdays in Tallapoosa for people who have gone through a substance abuse rehabilitation program and are looking for local support for their long-term recovery. The board members are asking for $3,500 from the city.
• heard the city would be purchasing three new police cars from the state’s bid list for $25,000 each.
• heard that there had been some vandalism at the city cemetery. City Manager Philip Eidson said that someone had knocked over some of the grave markers.
• heard that the city plans to have Independence Day fireworks this year. Last year, the celebration was canceled due to the pandemic. July 4 is a Sunday, so City Manager Eidson said that the city will host the fireworks on Saturday night. He was unsure when or if the Haralson County Veterans Association would be hosting the daytime Fourth of July events.
