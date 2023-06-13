The City of Tallapoosa met Monday, June 12, 2023 to vote on their Alcohol Ordinance, their Farm Wineries Ordinance, Urban Camping Ordinance, and two items that were included in the city manager’s report.
The City of Tallapoosa began by taking a look at their package sales amendment, the application itself, as well as setting dates and times that applications will be accepted.
Councilmember Jacqueline Roberts made the initial motion to accept the amendment and it was seconded by Councilmember Bobby Parker. The motion passed unanimously.
As for the dates, Mayor Brett Jones laid out the dates for applications to be accepted as July 5 to September 5. The motion to approve those dates was made by Councilmember Jonathan James and seconded by Councilmember Mark Smith. The motion to approve the 60-day application window was approved unanimously. Applicants are able to get their application and begin working on it but it will not be accepted until the 60-day window.
The last item regarding the alcohol ordinance and applications was the application itself. The application is 15 pages and has a 13-item checklist attached. The motion to approve was made by James and seconded by Roberts and passed unanimously.
The City Council also discussed the Farm Wineries Ordinance to match up with the county’s ordinance that was put into effect during the previous Haralson County Board of Commissioners meeting but also fit Tallapoosa’s needs. The initial motion was made by James and the motion was seconded by Parker. Prior to the vote, James said, “I just want to thank [Planning Coordinator] Patrick [Clarey] for working with us so quickly on this.”
The motion passed unanimously and will go into effect immediately.
Jones introduced the Urban Camping Ordinance saying, “We looked at this last time and our attorney has put his take on it to make it fit our needs here with the city.”
The prohibitions listed in section 62-73 of the ordinance says three things which are firstly, “It shall be unlawful to camp or to store personal property in any public park.”
It then states, “It shall be unlawful to camp, to sleep, to store personal property, to sit or to lie down on any public property so as to interfere with ingress or egress from buildings or other structures.”
The final prohibition focuses on private property stating, “It shall be unlawful for anyone other than the owners, a lessor, or other rightful occupant to camp, sleep, reside, store personal property, or lie down on private property without the permission of the owner or lessor of such property.”
There are then four stipulations given to the third prohibition which include that camping is only allowed on property zoned single family residential, the owner may only give permission to family members related by blood or marriage, camping shall not exceed 10 consecutive days and no more than 30 days in a calendar year, and lastly, anybody who has received permission must notify and register with the Tallapoosa Police Department that they are camping within Tallapoosa’s City Limits.
The initial motion to accept was made by Roberts and seconded by James before being passed unanimously by the Council.
Within the City Manager’s report there were two items involving big purchases that needed to be voted on by the full council. The first item was a sewer jetter and the second was the purchase of a tractor.
The sewer jetter will cost Tallapoosa $34,066.89 and will not include a warranty since the jetter is used. Smith made the initial motion to approve the purchase and it was seconded by James before being approved unanimously.
As for the tractor, the price will be 71,526.23. The current tractor is unable to be repaired because there is no one able to fix the computer part of the Ford engine. The tractor that is being purchased has a John Deere engine which will make future repairs simpler. The initial motion was made by Councilmember Dan Pope, and Roberts seconded his motion. The council approved the motion unanimously.
