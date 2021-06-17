Just before the Tallapoosa City Council meeting began on Monday, law enforcement counted as people filed into the room to witness the proceedings. Two issues drew a crowd to the meeting — a rezoning request and a presentation by members of the Haralson County Veterans Association.
A public hearing for a rezoning request had many residents worried that the property could become an access to a landfill that has been proposed for acreage near Tallapoosa.
As the meeting began, Mayor pro tem Jacqueline Roberts asked that people who were there for the public hearing about the zoning request be allowed in first since it was first on the agenda, prompting a few people who were already seated to leave and let more of the residents lined up outside in for the hearing.
The property at 1171 Georgia Highway 100 South is a 9.6 acre tract currently zoned R-50, or single-family residential. The owner, Betty Hare, approached a real estate agent about selling the property, but was advised that it would be hard to sell as a residential tract, since it was surrounded by commercial properties, said her attorney Jack Witcher.
“The property directly to the north is an RV park. The property to the west is the Lucky Stop, LLC. The properties to the South are all owned by Atlantic Holdings with the exception of Waffle House,” Witcher said. “It’s suitable for commercial development because it fits right into the zoning plan.”
It is not an attractive place for a residence, but if zoned commercial would become more valuable, the panel was told.
“Selling this property as a residential property is probably not the best use of it; it’s not the highest and best marketable use anyway,” Witcher said.
Based on the objections raised at the Planning and Zoning meeting, Witcher said that Hare would be willing to rezone the property with the stipulation that it not be used as an access to a landfill.
Two residents, including Steve Quarles, asked how that stipulation would bar that property would bar it from use to access a landfill.
“It’s a restriction of the utilization of the property,” Witcher said. “It’s a restriction that we cannot use it for the purpose of granting access to a nonexistent landfill.”
Commissioner Ryan Farmer also noted that C-1 zoning did not support a landfill, which requires a manufacturing zoning.
The stipulation seemed to satisfy those gathered and no one else spoke in objection to the zoning change.
The City Council members approved 3-0 the zoning change with the stipulation. Councilman Jonathan James abstained from the vote.
After the vote, many of those who had come for the public hearing left and members of the Haralson County Veterans Association and their supporters filed in. The members gave a presentation expressing their frustration at thwarted attempts to build a military museum in the city.
Sammy Robinson, president of the association, first approached the council members about the proposed West Georgia Military Museum at their June meeting on 2020. At that time, he told them that the veterans had already raised $30,000 for a museum that they thought would cost about $200,000. It would consist of a 100-by-125 foot building and the veterans already have amassed much of the material they would need for the exhibits, and a curator who agreed to work with them, he had said a year ago.
“We’re not asking you for one dime,” he had told them. “But we do need, if you’ll agree to allow us to do this, we do need your support.”
He asked that the council members agree to authorize the construction at Helton-Howland Park and to appoint members to a board to govern the museum.
Ely Elefante said that the stipulations the city has sent the association have all been answered and met by the members. The son of immigrants, he said his family has been able to accomplish the American dream and both he and his father have served in the military.
“It’s just wonderful to be in America, to be an American in America,” Elefante said. “This military museum that this Haralson County Veterans Association continues to tell that story.”
He asked if other groups, including the Tallapoosa Historical Society, that arranged to have the oldest remaining residential structure in the county, a log cabin moved to the park, had to meet the same requirements.
“In the interest of transparency and being equitable and treating all organizations fairly and equitably, is there oversight from the city of Tallapoosa for the old log home?” Elefante asked. “Was a survey required? Are they a legal entity? Do they have approved plans? Is there contingency funding? Is there a performance payment bond from reputable insurance company?”
The issues have all been brought up by the city in relation to the museum, he said.
“The association is asking for equity, transparency in the decisions you make,” Elefante said. “If your decision is, ‘Well, we don’t like it for the following reasons,’ that’s fine, but let’s be transparent.”
Robinson expressed the frustration of the members.
“You cannot solve a problem if you don’t know what it is,” he said. “I feel like you stabbed us in the back with no explanation.”
The council members did not respond to the presentation.
In other business council members:
- approved making the intersection of West Mill and Spring streets a four-way stop.
- appointed Mike Jeffers to the Museum Board.
- appointed Gail Carnes and Pam Cain to the Library Board.
- approved an increase in the base fine imposed by the police department to $135. The increase will help pay for equipment for the police cars to file reports from the vehicles and issue e-tickets, said Tallapoosa police Chief Scott Worthy.
- approved purchasing 10 golf carts for $50,000. Leasing the carts would have cost $88,000, Roberts said.
- heard the city would be applying for a grant and partnering with Comcast to provide broadband internet to the remaining areas in the city that have not yet been able to get the service.
