A local developer is proposing a new subdivision in Tallapoosa, now the city needs to decide how to get water and sewer to the homes.
City Manager Philip Eidson said that the City Council members would have to decide if the developer — and future developers — or the city would install the water and sewer in the development.
The proposed development would be bordered by Michigan, Pennsylvania and Connecticut avenues.
“We have water and sewer on Michigan and we have it up Pennsylvania,” Eidson said. “On the rest of it, there’s not anything.”
The city would have to contact the Water Authority to find out what size the existing lines on Pennsylvania Avenue are, he added. They may need to be updated to support a subdivision, Eidson said.
The councilmen were curious about what the subdivision ordinance required.
“According to the subdivision ordinance, he would pave the road,” Eidson said. “After the warranty runs out, there’s a year warranty, two year warranty, if they want to pass it, then we accept the road.”
The developer said if he has to put in all the water and sewer lines, he didn’t want to pay high tap fees, Eidson said.
In other business the council members:
• held a closed session to discuss potential litigation and personnel.
• discussed an alcohol referendum suggested by a local resident. The council members had decided to hold the referendum on the November ballot, but discussed the matter with their attorney, Nick Rego.
Rego will provide a resolution so that they can proceed with the referendum with three items — Sunday sales, package sales and the sale of distilled liquor.
Other than that the city will be updating its alcohol license to be in line with state distance requirements from businesses that sell alcohol to churches and schools, said Polly Smith, city clerk.
