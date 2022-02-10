Tallapoosa Council members on Monday approved a number of expenditures to help ensure the safety of local residents.
The city’s insurance provider requested the city install backs on the bleachers at the city’s Rayford Roberts ballfield. The cost will be about $850 each or about $7,650 for the nine bleachers, said City Manager Philip Eidson.
Additionally, the Public Service Commission asked that the city install equipment a it’s natural gas regulator station including one machine that monitors gas flow pressure and another machine that monitors the rust prevention measures in the pipes.
Boyd Coggins told the councilmen that the cost would be under $10,000 for the two pieces of equipment from Ideal Gas Measurements and the equipment is an important upgrade.
The city previously installed the same equipment at it’s Kiker Street station. It has made it much easier to track the pressure and pipes, and it sends a message to his phone if anything is off, he said. If he doesn’t immediatley respond to the message, it will continue contacting him until he does. The system also saves the information for five years, Coggins said.
“The new system we got,” he said. “Gena can pull it up on the computer.”
Even with the new equipment, Coggins said he checks the station monthly to make sure everything is working properly.
Eidson told the councilmen that a few years ago, the city had been fined $5,000 by the PSC for a spike in pressure in the line. City staff thought the pressure spike cited by PSC was an error, because none of the alarms had gone off. But the city had no way to prove that, he said.
Tallapoosa police Chief Scott Worthy also noted that the department had fully-outfitted three police cars with sirens, cameras, lights and radios. The purchases were made from Metropolitan Communications for $42,000.
In other business the council members:
• heard a request from Danny Welch, one of the organizers of the annual Possum Drop, that they remember the event when awarding proceeds from the hotel-motel tax. The extra money would help them afford to advertise the event and the city in new ways, Welch said.
• approved an amended intergovernmental agreement to move the T-SPLOST referendum to March 15 and increase the total collection from $25 million to $30 million.
• approved a resolution officially adopting the Haralson County Joint Comprehensive Plan 2022-2026. The plan includes the cities of Bremen, Buchanan, Tallapoosa and Waco.
• tabled an executive session to discuss personnel because of the absence of Councilmen Dan Pope and Mark Smith.
