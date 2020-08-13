Tallapoosa City Council members at their meeting on Monday tentatively approved a rolled-back millage rate of 7.07.
The millage rate for last fiscal year was 7.19. Because the property tax digest — the evaluation of all the property within the city — was larger this year, the new rate will bring in an estimated $40,000 a year more than last year’s millage rate, if the evaluations stay the same, said City Manager Philip Eidson.
“We have found in the past that people will go up and they’ll protest the evaluations and when they get done doing the evaluation protests and everything, it might end up $15,000 to $20,000 of actual increase in funds,” Eidson said.
In Georgia, local governing bodies are required to estimate what millage rate would raise approximately the same revenue as the previous year. That rate is called the rolled-back millage rate. If the governing authority decides to go with a larger millage rate than the rolled-back rate, it needs to hold public hearings to allow the public to comment on the tax increase.
Since the city intends to use the rolled-back rate, it doesn’t need to hold the public hearings, Eidson said.
In other business, the council members:
• denied a rezoning request for a property on on Kelly Street. The property is currently zoned R-50, a residential zoning and the request was to zone it R-M to allow for the placement of a mobile home. The city’s Planning and Zoning Board had recommended denying the request.
• approved a resolution requesting funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The funds would reimburse the city for expenses directly related to its response to the pandemic, Eidson said. For instance, the city plans to upgrade its computers to allow for virtual meetings.
• accepted a bid from Randy Simpkins Construction for $11,500 to repair the sewer pipes under High Street. Simpkins was the low bidder for the project.
• heard the city intends to put up for bid the repaving of Atlanta and Stone Mountain streets as well as Golf Course Road. City Planner Patrick Clarey said the city hopes to do the paving on Atlanta and Stone Mountain streets this year. The bid for Golf Course Road will help the city plan for paving that road in the future, he added.
• heard that the city’s postponed Dogwood Festival planned for October has been cancelled as is the city’s annual Chili Cook-off and the city-wide yard sale. The Possum Drop is still planned at this time, but as a virtual event with only a small paid audience, said Danny Welch, one of the organizers of the event.
• approved renewing a water testing agreement with Georgia Environmental Protection Division for $7,800 for the year.
-approved renewing an agreement with Rushton and Associates for the city’s annual audit for about $33,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.