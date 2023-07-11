The Tallapoosa City Council held their monthly meeting on Monday, and one of the more notable items on the agenda was the plans for a subdivision to be constructed on the south side of East Mill Street, adjacent to the back end of Brookview mobile home park.
The plan calls for 13 different lots for 13 homes on a total site area of 7.8 acres.
City planner Patrick Clarey says there is not yet a timetable for when the project could begin, with building permits and other steps still needed to be taken.
Clarey’s suggestion for a motion to approve the preliminary plans for the construction was carried out, seconded by Council Member Jaqueline Roberts, and unanimously approved.
As of Monday afternoon, all that was needed to fully approve the plans was a signature from Tallapoosa Mayor Brett Jones. Jones says both the subdivision and the area on which to build it have already been approved. Monday’s item was version seven of the preliminary plans.
Both Jones and Clarey stated that drafts like these typically only take three iterations before meeting the proper expectations, and Jones says that in the future the city may begin charging a fee after the third draft.
Included in the approved preliminary draft were grading plans, as well as diagrams for sewer, water and power systems to be implemented in the new construction.
The owner/developer listed on the preliminary plans was Stephen Sapp of Sapp Construction Services, LLC, based in Bremen. The engineer was listed as Jonathan Jones of Elite Engineering, LLC, out of Acworth, Ga.
