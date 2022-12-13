The Tallapoosa City Council approved an alcohol ordinance at their final meeting of 2022 on Monday night.
The details of the ordinance were hammered out at a previous meeting, and voted on during Monday’s gathering.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Tallapoosa City Council approved an alcohol ordinance at their final meeting of 2022 on Monday night.
The details of the ordinance were hammered out at a previous meeting, and voted on during Monday’s gathering.
Before the council could adopt the ordinance, there was the matter of waiving the first reading. That motion was presented by Post 4 councilman Jonathan James and seconded by Post 5 councilman Bobby Parker.
It passed unanimously.
There was one amendment to the ordinance in the motion brought before the council.
That change pertained to wholesale fees.
Originally, the ordinance stated that wholesalers subject to licensing by the city shall pay an annual license fee of $100 and that wholesaler’s licenses shall expire December 31 of the year in which issued, regardless of the date of issuance.
According to city officials, the council thought the $100, which is the charge that the attorney inserted when drawing up the ordinance for the council to consider, was too low and decided to go for the maximum of $5,000.
That motion was made by Post 1 Councilman Don Pope and seconded by James. The motion passed unanimously.
City officials also confirmed that there is currently no wholesaler in the area.
The ordinance states that all initial applicants for malt beverage, wine and/or distilled spirits licenses shall pay a fee in the amount of $400 at the time such application is filed and such fee shall not be refundable by withdrawing such application or otherwise.
Such application fee shall be in addition to the annual license fee if the application is approved. The city clerk shall issue a receipt to the applicant and attach a copy to the application. The holder of one type of malt beverage, wine or distilled spirit license seeking to obtain another type of license shall not be required to pay an additional $400 application fee for the same location.
An application for any malt beverage, wine or distilled spirit license shall be filed by the owner of the establishment on a form furnished by the city. All information on the form shall be complete and truthful. Any false or omitted information by the applicant may be considered cause for denial or revocation of the license
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.