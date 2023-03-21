The Tallapoosa City Council met Monday morning and discussed primarily changes to the Urban Camping and Alcohol ordinances.
The Tallapoosa City Council focused their discussion on the most recent changes Urban Camping ordinance focused around private property wordage instead of just public. The last sentence in part one of section 62-72 titled definitions specifies camping, “may also occur on private property.”
In the prohibitions section labeled 62-73, there are four changes at the end that were made. Item A prohibits camping on any property not zoned as a single family residential, item B gives permission to the owner or lessor to only give permission to camp to someone related to the owner or lessor by blood or marriage, item C says if permission is provided the camping shall not exceed 10 consecutive days or more than 30 days in a calendar year, and item D says that any person with permission must notify and register with the Tallapoosa Police department that they are camping and include start and ending date.
The final two changes made to the urban camping ordinance was the exceptions section labeled 62-76. Exception 8 was added saying, “Persons sitting or lying down while waiting in an orderly line outside a box office to purchase tickets to any sporting event, concert, performance, or other special event.” Exception 11 was discussed to change the original wording that said, “Organized camping events that have obtained written permissions for a special event from the mayor” replacing “the mayor” with “city hall.”
As for the alcohol ordinance, one of the primary things discussed was the classification of retail wine package sales that also have a tasting room. The discussion centered mostly around how this would go hand in hand with the parts of the ordinance that addresses pouring. In section 6-77 titled general standards and prohibitions; nudity, under item D, the rules regulating the tasting rooms are going to be looked at and discussed again to make a final decision.
On page 13, item 12, the constitutionality of the section was discussed. The original section said, “Advertising of prices outside a retail package store, including signs on the retail package store or store window shall not be permitted in any manner whatsoever. Further, both exterior and interior signage shall comply with all state laws and regulations.” The city council decided that they would only allow retail package stores to have one electronic sign and advertise in their store windows. The council decided it was better to decide how they can advertise rather than decide how they can not advertise.
Another change made by the council pertained to the minimum seating for restaurants in order to serve alcohol. The original addition prior to the meeting said that there must be enough setting for a minimum of 75 people not including bar seating. However, after some discussion amongst the council it was agreed that 50 was a much more reasonable number for restaurant owners to seat.
The meeting concluded with the Mayor Brett Jones giving input on how the council could take a look at weeding out applicants for the two potential package stores. The system would consist of points earned by applicants that will rank applicants that are on time and accurate with the information that is needed in the application in the process. Jones clarified that this was just a suggestion and the process to select the applicants has not been decided on at this time.
