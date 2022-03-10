Amid a national blood supply shortage, the First United Methodist Church in Tallapoosa is doing its part to make sure hospitals have the blood they need to serve area patients.
The church typically hosts five blood drives a year, volunteers said.
“It’s been a tradition,” said Claire Allen, one of the organizers of the event. “We just feel like it’s part of our mission.”
Allen, who was handing out snacks to donors after their donations, said she has been volunteering at the events for about 10 years.
The American Red Cross has said that the national blood supply is “incredibly vulnerable.” The agency has about a four-day supply of blood products, but strives for a five-day supply to meet daily patient needs and also to be prepared for emergencies that might require large amounts of blood, Evan Peterson, of the American Red Cross Georgia Region, said by email.
“There are numerous reasons for why the national blood supply is low: the coronavirus pandemic, the closure of traditional blood drive host sites, staff and donors becoming sick, and more,” Peterson wrote. “While we at the Red Cross are doing what we can to combat the shortage, we continue to call on donors and volunteers to help us meet the need for help for this life saving resource.”
The Red Cross provides blood to about 2,500 hospitals nationwide. Some 80% of blood donations are given at blood drives, so partners such as the First United Methodist Church are vital, he wrote.
“More donors are needed now to help ensure the Red Cross can meet the needs of all patients,” Peterson wrote.
Many of the donors who give are regulars, and with the shortage, there’s a lot more calls being made to bring them in, said Angela Truelove, account manager for the American Red Cross. Truelove was manning the registration table at the church. There were 36 donors scheduled for the church’s event, she said. But the volunteers were hoping more would come.
John Brazell, one of the donors, was patiently waiting while his heart pumped a pint of blood into a donor bag that was attached to his arm by a needle and a clear tube. This was his fourth time giving blood, Brazell said. He and his wife had recently started giving blood every couple of months, Brazell said.
“We’re retired,” he said of his reasoning. “(We’re) trying to help others.”
Tammy McSwain, another regular donor, started donating blood in high school.
“When I was in high school the blood drive came to school and I wanted to get out of class,” McSwain said.
But she continued give even after she graduated. On Thursday, she donated her 32nd pint of blood, a total of four gallons.
“And we appreciate it,” Allen called out to McSwain from the snack counter.
Volunteers like Allen and regular donors are very important to area patients as they are literally providing lifeblood for them, Peterson said.
“Donated blood has a limited shelf life, so supplies must be continuously replenished to ensure a sufficient inventory of blood products,” he said.
Allen a retired nurse, started volunteering at the blood drives as a way to be around people and it fits into her skill set.
“If anybody faints, which happens occasionally, I’m more comfortable with it than some of the volunteers,” Allen said.
