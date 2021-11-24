Thanksgiving will officially be finished Thursday evening. Some families might eat an evening meal but most have the feast at midday, which gives us more time to recover from our overeating. Football is often the afternoon activity in many houses.
During the week leading up to Thanksgiving, my email inbox informs me daily that it’s Thanksgiving. For example, my online fiddle instructor says, “It’s Thanks-fiddle.” He includes a list of 10 items he is thankful for — health, music, his musical livelihood, his family, friends, wife, good people among a few other things.
A blogger I follow, Ann Voscamp, also sent me a thanksgiving post. It’s entitled “When Gratitude and Thanksgiving Seem too Hard because Life is Hard and Grief is Real.” Her family experienced the death of a young child by a tragic accident. Yet she and her mother have found a way to give thanks to God.
BookBub sends me more emails than I can read. However, the subject, Books I am Thankful For, caught my eye. The email featured 17 books that readers were thankful for. The titles ranged from “The Thursday Murder Club” to “True Evil.” I can’t imagine this was what Abraham Lincoln had in mind when he made Thanksgiving a national holiday in 1863.
Glynnis Whitwer shared a Thanksgiving post via Crossroads entitled Thanks-sharing in which she outlines her family’s decision to adopt two girls from Africa. She says, “As we walk together as a family, we continue to learn that showing thanks to God involves sharing, and sharing involves sacrifice.”
Another email came with a blog by Deirdre Reilly, writer and editor. She wrote “Three Prayers When You Don’t Feel Grateful at Thanksgiving.” I know I’ve been in that chair. You may have been, too. She suggested you pray honestly to God, pray for deliverance, and pray for peace in your heart. Sounds like good advice to me.
Despite the Christmas decorations I see all around me, I want to take time this week to celebrate Thanksgiving. To remember the blessings in my life by sharing a card or verbal thanks. To act in gracious ways towards others — I’m planning to make muffins for the staff at my radiation office. Most importantly to give God the glory in all things.
It’s only through Him that we enjoy the blessings we have. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
