At the request of the county, local municipalities quickly arranged special meetings to change the date of a proposed T-SPLOST referendum and change the maximum amount collected.
Tallapoosa and Waco city councils held meetings on Monday and Bremen City Council held a meeting on Tuesday to update the resolutions they had already passed to the referendum date of March 15 and total collections to $30 million up from $25 million.
Haralson County voters first agreed to the 1% special purpose local option sales tax for transportation in November 2017. The county started collections in 2018.
At the time, the tax was a brand new law and the local governments were unsure what might items might be taxed and what wouldn’t. The T-SPLOST ended up bringing in much more than they expected and less than four years later, the tax proceeds reached the $12 million maximum that local administrators had expected to collect in all five years.
“We didn’t know,” said Bremen Mayor Sharon Sewell. “We didn’t know how much we were going to get.”
Bremen City Manager Perry Hicks explained.
“Since it was so new,” Hicks said. “there were questions of certain exemptions of commodities of whether they may or may not be taxed. The presumption was that certain elements were not going to be included.”
But there weren’t as many exemptions as expected and the result is that many counties, including Haralson County, that were in the first wave of T-SPLOST approvals hit their maximum collection early, Sewell said.
So, local officials are planning a new referendum, this time with a $30 million maximum collection, in hopes of picking up as quickly as possible after the original T-SPLOST ends in March.
Originally, the county officials expected to hold the referendum during the May election, but now have learned that it may be possible to include the referendum on the March 15 primary election ballot.
Alison Palmer, Haralson County clerk, said that legislation to allow the earlier ballot is making its way through the Statehouse.
“We have high hopes of putting it on the March ballot,” Palmer said.
If the legislation doesn’t pass in time, the county can always include the referendum on the May ballot as originally planned, she added.
That would mean that the county could not receive any T-SPLOST proceeds until October. If it is included on the March ballot and approved by voters it would mean just a two month lapse in collections, she said.
In 2017, voters narrowly passed the tax with just 50.63% approval. This time, local officials want to make sure the voters know what the proceeds have purchased. In Tallapoosa, for instance, some of the roads that have been paved with the proceeds are marked with signs letting people know that’s where the money came from.
Haralson County Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley regularly mentions during his opening remarks at commission meetings some of the roads that have been paved with the funds.
“Ninety miles in the unincorporated parts of the county that the T-SPLOST is solely responsible for repaving, and a couple of roads that we had paved that were dirt,” Ridley said on Tuesday. “Hopefully the people will see what we’ve done with the T-SPLOST and go in with a bigger majority.”
If the new T-SPLOST is approved by voters, the county will receive the majority of the proceeds at 61.75%. Bremen will receive 21.45%; Tallapoosa, 11.01%; Buchanan, 3.84%; Waco, 1.79% and Temple .16%. It would continue for five years or until $30 million is collected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.