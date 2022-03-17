Haralson County voters overwhelmingly approved continuing the county’s 1% special purpose local option sales tax for transportation — at least the 3.23% of them who showed up to the polls over the last three weeks and on election day.
The current T-SPLOST was scheduled to end at the end of the quarter after the county reached it’s stated collection goal in January, about a year earlier than expected. It will still end, but only temporarily, said County Chairman Ronnie Ridley.
“There’s no provisions in the wording of the law to make it continue,” he said. “So the revenue commissioner is going to stop it at the end of March and start back in July.”
The newly passed T-SPLOST will run from July 1 to June 30, 2027.
The referendum was first scheduled for May, but the commissioners were able to call for the March election after special legislation was passed and signed by the governor in February.
That meant that the election was called the week before early voting started. That may have led to some confusion, said one voter.
“It was so poorly advertised,” said Terry Williamson, who was voting in Bremen. “It really caught my attention that it was so poorly advertised.”
Williamson said he heard about the election through Bremen Mayor Sharon Sewell’s letter in his water bill and also saw it in The Gateway-Beacon. But he felt like it just wasn’t given enough publicity to bring out a lot of voters.
But it was enough to bring him out.
“Because I want to vote yes for the SPLOST, so that our terrible roads can be improved,” Williamson said, laughing. “I’m tired of washing my truck.”
Ridley Hubbard, also voting in Bremen, agreed that the referendum was not well-publicized, but he said he’s not sure it would have mattered, since there were no candidates on the ballot.
“I think there was probably some disinterest,” Hubbard said. “I think if you advertised it much more, you wouldn’t have a whole lot more turnout.”
The county paved about 92 miles with the proceeds of the current T-SPLOST. But Ridley expects to do more with the new one.
“We hope about 120 or 130 (miles), because this is a bigger SPLOST,” Ridley said. “It’s going to continue for a longer time.”
County administrators have a better idea what the tax will bring in than they did in 2017 when the then-new tax was first approved by voters. The County increased projected proceeds from $12 million to $30 million for this referendum.
