Glam Rock was a phenomenon that began its ascent in 1971. Its primary star, at least in the United Kingdom, was Marc Bolan, the singer, songwriter, and guitarist of the band T. Rex. Bolan was born Marc Feld on September 30, 1947. From an early age, he had a keen interest in music and the fame he believed it would bring him.
Bolan’s first significant band, Tyrannosaurus Rex, was comprised of him along with hand percussionist Steve Perregrine-Took. On their initial albums, they played acoustic songs. With Bolan sitting cross-legged on a rug playing guitar, the duo would play full sets of songs that had lyrics with nonsensical couplets, often tailored for the sounds of the words rather than exensive meaning behind each tune. Collectively, the music had a meaning to Bolan, who professed to fully believe in his ability to become a superstar.
Though it took Bolan five albums and the shortening of the band’s name to T. Rex, he achieved his goal of becoming a household name in his native England by September of 1971, when he released “Electric Warrior”. This was the album that transformed him from the elfin, folkie singer to the full-bore Rock Star he always believed himself to be. He made this record and its five predecessors with American record producer Tony Visconti. Visconti was a future legend himself who would later work with Ireland’s Thin Lizzy, as well as England’s David Bowie, and The Boomtown Rats.
Bolan took some of the ideas of Rhythm and Blues artists and made them his own. Many of the guitar riffs in his songs channel the brilliant simplicity of Chuck Berry, a founding father of rock ‘n’ roll. Even the hit song, “Jeepster”, from “Electric Warrior” bears a strikingly familiar arrangement and lyric to Bluesman Howlin’ Wolf’s tune “You’ll Be Mine”. Even though he appropriated ideas from his heroes, he took them in a new direction, one that came at the right time for listeners.
The formerly acoustic-driven Bolan had taken to plugging either a Gibson Les Paul guitar or a Fender Stratocaster guitar, into large amplifiers and turning up the volume. He then added electric bassist Steve Currie and drummer Bill Legend. He also replaced Took with Mickey Finn. The change of the shortened name of the band underscored its urgency as well. It gave the group an updated image, one that featured the five foot, five inch-tall Bolan as the energetic frontman, capable of revving up his audience without any special stage props or fancy lighting. The band consisted only of Bolan and his bandmates charging through a set of songs which are still memorable and full of musical hooks.
“Get It On (Bang A Gong)” was the big hit from “Electric Warrior” along with “Jeepster”, “Planet Queen”, “Life’s A Gas”, and “ Rip Off”. All of the songs draw the listener in using a steady, mid-tempo groove. Bolan’s uniquely otherworldly baritone-then-tenor singing, close to the microphone and recorded with an almost intimate tonality. It is still replicated by musician fans following his lead including Gaz Coombes of Supergrass, Grant-Lee Phillips, and Robyn Hitchcock. His guitar licks vary between the slow, heavily-muted sound that would permeate Heavy Rock and Metal and the wiry, bent-note frenzy found in the songs of fellow Brits Jimmy Page, Mick Ronson, and Brian May. The sound coming from his instrument is highly influential, and for me, its brevity of notes is, at times, invigorating.
Visconti’s biggest stroke of genius on “Electric Warrior” was to include on the album, vocal duo Mark Volman and Howard Kaylan, formerly of California pop band The Turtles. Their high falsetto singing is so campy and over the top that it is hard to fathom T. Rex with out them. Their backing vocals allow the listener to devote greater attention to Bolan and his nearly-quiet singing on the album’s material. They have such completely different voices from Bolan’s that they only serve to expand the album’s sonic impact. It is this interplay between these elements that makes “Electric Warrior” such a fantastic record.
