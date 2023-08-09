My first memory of The Police’s album “Synchronicity” was when I saw a display for it in a store after it came out June 17, 1983. Its album art consists of black and white photographic rolls painted over with transparent primary colors. I still find its imagery much more intriguing than the band’s previous album, 1981’s “Ghost in the Machine”. That the photo images varied on each sleeve and cassette case was of further interest to me. The album’s introductory single, “Every Breath You Take”, was already rocketing up the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, where it eventually reached number one that July. It had been released ahead of the album by one month, and its vinyl picture sleeve had the same primary color paint motif as the album, only with a black background. This gave the whole album’s campaign the appearance of an underlying concept, and in a loose sense, one can be found.

“Every Breath You Take” opens the second side of the album, one which also includes two more of its other singles. This song, though loved by listeners the world over, has long been misunderstood as a love song, when its composer, Sting (Gordon Sumner) intended it to be a darker concept, one of imposed control. He has emphasized that those who hear it as a love song have missed the point. Though he may be truthful in his claims, the performance he gives as its singer suggests a more sincerely romantic tone, one that resonated with the public quickly upon its airing.