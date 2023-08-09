Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.