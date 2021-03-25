SyncGlobal, Carroll EMC begin broadband project

In early February, SyncGlobal and Carroll EMC began phase 1 of their joint broadband project, including a portion of eastern Haralson County, that will serve up to 10,000 homes and roughly 30,000 rural Georgians, the companies announced last week.
The companies were awarded a grant through the Reconnect program of Rural Utility services in June 2020 to deliver broadband service to areas in Heard County and lower Carroll County. While they worked with the federal agency to plan the project in those areas, they also planned expansions into adjacent areas and into underserved Haralson County.
Those expansions will be funded by the two companies, said Jay Gill, vice president of Communications and Economic Development for Carroll EMC.
In 2019, SyncGlobal had applied for the Reconnect grant, to cover the areas in Carroll, Heard and Haralson counties, but were denied because the Haralson County areas did not meet the grant’s criteria as unserved, said Jim Clotfelter, vice presidents of Sales & Business Development for SyncGlobal.
The company reapplied in 2020 without Haralson County included in the application and won the grant, he said. But the company then decided to piggyback off its current infrastructure in Haralson County to expand service at the same it was doing the work paid for through grant funds, Clotfelter added.
“Bringing true broadband services to this region where I grew up has been a dream of mine for more than 20 years,” said Bremen native Kyle Williamson, CEO of Bremen-based SyncGlobal Telecom. “We’ve designed and installed networks for the largest providers all over the country but being able to partner with another local company that shares our values and serving those in need is a blessing only God could deliver.”
The companies estimate it will take 24 to 36 months to build Phase I, depending on weather conditions or other hurdles that might be encountered along the way. Customers will be connected along the way as sections are constructed, they said by written statement.
According to SyncGlobal engineers, fiber-to-home broadband is the best method available for enhanced speeds and reliability of bandwidth. Independent fiber-optic lines to each home assure no crowding or slowing due to peak usage times.
The telecom also stated there will be various packages available for customers ranging from 150 megabits per second to 1Gb and is future-proof with expansion options far exceeding 1Gb.
“This project not only brings true broadband to rural Georgians, but enhances our power grid,” said Tim Martin, CEO of Carroll EMC. “Next-generation technology for a smarter grid will benefit from fiber connectivity to the meter. This will help us provide a more reliable system and eventually help control peak demand.”
Kevin Boulton, co-owner of Highspeed Country Internet, a wireless internet service that serves western Polk County, Paulding County and eastern Haralson County, said that while the internet he provides uses towers, fiber networks use wires on poles or underground wires to bring the service to households.
His service can be affected by some weather events, such as lightning strikes on a tower, and by the topography, such as trees or interference that can block the signal. The fiber-to-home service can also be susceptible weather events or accidents that can break the wires, he added.
Wireless networks are served by towers that are quick and relatively inexpensive to construct, while the fiber-to-home service requires a large infrastructure investment of about $33,000 to $35,000 per mile, Boulton said. Until now, no company has had the capital to be able to do that throughout the county, he said.
Boulton said the main advantage of fiber networks is they can provide much higher bandwidths, something that not all users need.
“We find our typical customer uses anywhere from about 5.2 (Mbs) to 6.8 megabits per second on average,” Boulton said. “As far as nationwide, what we’ve seen is your rural customers in general use a smaller bandwidth than what your urban areas do. There homes are not usually as technically driven.”
For instance, rural use drops significantly in the summertime when many rural residents spend more time outside, he added.
Boulton said that the addition of the new fiber network in the county will be great for residents and will help meet national goals.
“Overall our society needs this,” he said. “Our children need internet for school. Our families need internet for education. Our small businesses need internet to compete.”
To help keep the public informed about the progress of the project, SyncGlobal and Carroll EMC developed a CrowdFiber website that will allow users to view construction status and sign up for service. The site will be available late this month, according to a written statement.
“Not only will it help set expectations for the construction period, but it allows us to see where the most need is when we begin Phase II,” Clotfelter said of the website. “People can sign up and request service in areas before construction starts there.”
