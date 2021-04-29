Amherst, Massachusetts, alternative rock band Dinosaur Jr. released a 12th album, “Sweep It Into Space,” on April 23. To celebrate the occasion, the band is performing from The Sinclair in Cambridge, Massachusetts, at 9 p.m. on Saturday.
The live event is certain to include material from the new record as well as songs from the band’s extensive repertoire. If the viewer wishes, the stream can be watched again for a limited time following the show.
“Sweep It Into Space” was begun in 2019 and was set for release in 2020. The pandemic put that plan in limbo for some time, but guitarist/singer/songwriter J. Mascis completed the album once it became obvious that promotion and release would not happen last year. Mascis claimed in a recent interview that recording his own albums is not something he is especially skilled at doing, but he managed to do it nonetheless. He wrote 10 of the songs on the record, and bassist/singer Lou Barlow wrote two more.
Mascis, one of the most prolific alternative rock artists from the 1990s, is known to his legion of fans as equally overt in his musicianship as he is understated in his verbal communication. He is known for being alternately stoic and remote, sometimes with a disinterested demeanor when interviewed.
His singing voice is sometimes a high falsetto and other times a groaning, lower-register drawl. These musical aspects are juxtaposed by his highly-regarded lead guitar and drum performances, some of the most exhilarating to be heard in a genre that is well-stocked with standout musicians.
Where Mascis stands apart from his peers is his incorporation of melodic, fluid leads over chunky, overdriven rhythm tracks. Songs are often beaten into shape or wailing above the cacophonous interplay of fuzz bass and cymbal wash. It is an artistic approach from another realm, one that Mascis, a fan of golf, cows, the color purple, and garish comic-style art, seems to inhabit nearly singularly. With his shoulder-length mop of snow white hair, beard, and glasses, he looks like a mad scientist of the aural variety. Breaking this character are his oddball beanies and caps featuring cartoon monsters.
Drummer Patrick “Murph” Murphy and Barlow are original band members who reunited with Mascis after a split following independent (indie) rock release “Bug” from 1988. The album, though well-received by fans and critics, was the band’s third record since their inception. It also was the one which hastened the core lineup’s demise, with Barlow and Mascis breaking up acrimoniously.
The band would continue with Mike Johnson on bass guitar, retaining Murph on drums until George Berz took over. I first saw them in this incarnation on the tour following the release of 1994 album, “Without A Sound,” which included the hit “Feel the Pain.” After 1997’s “Hand It Over,” the band was on hiatus for a decade.
Upon resuming Dinosaur Jr. in 2005, Mascis reunited with Barlow and Murph to eventually deliver 2007’s “Beyond.” The album demonstrated that bygones could be bygones and the former animosity marking the group’s past was no longer an issue. It was heralded by some critics not only as a return to form for the band, but an improvement on their previous releases. This would be followed by 2009’s “Farm,” 2012’s “I Bet on Sky,” and 2016’s “Get A Glimpse of What You’re Not,” my personal favorite among the band’s records since their reunion.
“Sweep It Into Space” presents some elements to Dinosaur Jr.’s sound that have evolved from the wall of distortion that was once ubiquitous on their record output. The singing and melody lines of “Take It Back” resemble a much more pop-oriented approach, even if it still has some of the swagger the band is known for. The guitar lines are cleaner, the underlying rhythm track is presented with keyboards, and Mascis sounds like his vocal approach has become more focused and keen on reeling in the listener, something that was not as obviously a desire on classic releases such as 1991’s “Green Mind” and 1993’s “Where You Been.”
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.