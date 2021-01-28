A Temple man wanted in connection with the murder of a man in Haralson County was apprehended on Monday, after avoiding capture for more than two weeks.
Authorities have also charged three people with helping the man evade arrest.
The manhunt came to an end about 12:30 Monday afternoon when Christian Davis, 26, was found at a residence in the Felton area of Haralson County, said Haralson County Capt. Edwin Ivey.
Local law enforcement surrounded the house following a tip and then knocked on the door, Ivey said. As one of the occupants of the house answered the front door, Davis tried to slip out a side door where he was apprehended by deputies, Ivey said.
“It was relatively without incident,” he said.
Davis was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Jacob Hetling, 30, on Morgan Road on Friday, Jan. 8.
Hetling was allegedly shot as he drove down Morgan Road. One bullet entered his car and then his neck. After the shooting, Hetling’s vehicle left the roadway and then re-entered, crossing in front of oncoming traffic and causing some crashes.
A woman involved in one of the crashes said that she had seen a white man standing beside a white vehicle parked in the roadway and then heard a gunshot. The parked vehicle was later identified through a nearby surveillance camera as a mid-1980 to early-1990 white Jeep with a black top.
Law enforcement later said the Jeep had been repainted green.
Hetling, also a Temple resident, was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital and later died, elevating the potential charge to murder.
Over the past two weeks, law enforcement has thought they located Davis a couple of times. But he has continued to elude them. In one incident on Jan. 19, U.S. marshals who were aiding in the manhunt spotted someone they believed to be Davis on Frances White Road in Haralson County.
The alleged suspect fled the marshals and headed toward a residence in the area. After a search of the residence and surrounding woods, law enforcement found items in the wooded area they believe to be Davis’s including a camouflaged SKS carbine, food and camping supplies. Ivey said investigators believe the rifle was the weapon used to shoot Hetling.
In a statement released by the Sheriff’s Office after that incident, Sheriff Stacy Williams said the office was pursuing Davis with every resource available.
“We will not rest until Davis is apprehended and brought forward to answer for his charges,” Williams had said in the statement. “May God watch over our law enforcement officials, help guide our endeavors, protect our citizens and communities, and offer comfort to the victim’s family.”
Davis is being held in Haralson County Jail. According to the jail website, he is being charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit a crime and terroristic threats and acts. No bond had been set, by Tuesday evening.
Ivey said there were three occupants at the home where Davis was found. Ashley McAdams, 29, of Buchanan, James Miller, 28, of Rockmart, and Sherri Rogers, 42, of Buchanan, were charged with hindering apprehension of a criminal. They were in Haralson County Jail on Tuesday afternoon with no bond set, according to the jail website.
Ivey said that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Bremen Police Department, Haralson County Fire Department, and numerous individuals helped with the investigation.
