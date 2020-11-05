Susan Lynn (Holloman) Brock, 59, of Temple, died on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
Funeral services were conducted at Concord Baptist Church in Temple on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at 2 p.m.
The family received friends at the church, prior to the service, from noon until the funeral hour.
Interment followed in the Concord Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing online tribute wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Tempe is entrusted with the arrangements.
