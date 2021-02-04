A task force that wants to help local people maintain their sobriety after going through a recovery program have asked Bremen City Council for their support.
Members of the group told council members they were impressed by field trips they had taken to nearby recovery centers and decided that Haralson County needed a similar agency. So, they created Your Haven, the Place of Recovery.
The group are members of a diverse board for the Substance Misuse Task Force and include Sandie Shackleford, Healthy Haralson coordinator for Tanner Hospital System, Danielle Schiffbauer, of Department of Family and Community Services, Gelon Wasdin, a member of the Bremen Downtown Development Authority, Steve Ward, who recently retired from Honda Precision Parts, and Jennifer Dobbs, of Family Connections.
Right now, Your Haven offers a weekly meeting on Saturdays for Haralson County residents; and on Thanksgiving Day it offered Thanksathon, different kinds of meetings all day for those who needed it.
But they want to do more.
Schiffbauer said the goal is to create a peer-led recovery center in Haralson County. The center would include things like help with job placement, all types of recovery including exercise, meditation along with faith-based and Alcoholics Anonymous-type meetings, lounging space, food, and snacks. It will offer a place where those who are recovering can go to talk to someone who knows what they’re going through, just a safe place to go.
Dobbs said those recovering from addiction may need more help than a once-a-week meeting, and said one example they heard on their visit hit home with her.
“You have your Monday night meeting and you’re doing good; you’re clean,” Dobbs said. “But then Wednesday morning is the anniversary of your mother’s death and you’re not doing good. So, you can get in your car and go there and just be. You don’t necessarily need anything except accountability, I guess, a safe place.”
A year ago, when they first started looking at the centers there were only two in the six-county region of Polk, Haralson, Douglas, Bartow, Paulding, and Floyd counties — one in Cedartown and one in Rome, Schiffbauer said.
“Now every county either has one or is in the process of making one,” she said.
They’re being recognized as an important piece of helping addicts become healthy, productive citizens, the group said. Ward said he struggled with the feeling that the people had made their decisions and needed to deal with the consequences. But he had to weigh that against the overwhelming addiction.
“Everybody deserves a second chance,” Ward said.
Councilwoman Salli Thomason said she was shocked by the statistics in Haralson County. Schiffbauer passed out an information sheet showing that Haralson County far surpassed the national average of drug overdose deaths, suicide deaths, and alcohol-impaired driving deaths with 32 per 100,000, 23 per 100,000, and 24 per 100,000 population respectively. The national average is 10 per 100,000, 10 per 100,000 and 13 per 100,000 population. Haralson also beat the Georgia average of 13 per 100,000, 11 per 100,000 and 23 per 100,000.
“Bremen does live in a little bit of a bubble,” Thomason said. “I don’t think people in Bremen understand how dire this is.”
Councilman Jai Otwell agreed.
“They don’t realize that half of our students are on free and reduced lunches,” Otwell said.
Bremen police Chief Keith Pesnell said it is very much a problem in the city and all over the county. He sees it.
“Nobody really feels it’s a problem until it becomes a problem for them,” Pesnell said. “Then they’re desperate.”
Mike Thompson, manager of operations for the city, said addiction has impacted his family.
“Three years ago, I placed my granddaughter in a recovery program in Anniston, Alabama,” Thompson said. “It changed my whole life. It would change anybody else’s life that sat down and talked to them.”
His granddaughter didn’t set out to become an addict, but the drugs are ruthless, Thompson said. They take over your life, he added. The thing that saved his granddaughter was getting arrested and going to jail. It was that experience that convinced her to get the help she needed.
The committee members said they would need about $100,000 a year to operate as well as a place to set up. With an average of 27 people coming to their weekly meeting, they are outgrowing their current space in Tallapoosa. They’re hoping that each city will contribute and they plan to create some fundraisers to bring in the money they need.
Your Haven has just been incorporated and is in the process of becoming a 501©3 organization, Wasdin said.
