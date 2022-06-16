Soon-to-be-Superintendent of Bremen City Schools Shannon Christian attended his first Board of Education meeting Friday morning for the board’s work session.
“We do work sessions kind of laid back,” Board Chairman Vann Pelt told Christian as the work session began. “Shouldn’t be a whole lot. That’s a good thing about summertime.”
The board had a largely routine agenda planned including tabling a new Bids and Quotations policy, amended to reflect state policy. The new policy will specify that “Items or services listed on state purchasing contracts or bids from another local, state or federal agency” may be used without using the same competitive bid collection process as other bids if the superintendent deems them “in the same spirit” of the policy.
That policy will be posted for public comment for 30 days.
The agenda also included Georgia Educational Cooperative bids for food, annual revisions for the school handbooks, fundraising requests by the wrestling program, Jones Elementary School Prekindergarten and Performing Arts, as well as facility use requests for the BHS Football Kids Camp, FCA Impact Softball, Women’s Lacross and Rick and Felicia Bower photography.
Those items were placed on a consent agenda for approval with one vote.
“It looks like a pretty healthy list for the consent agenda,” Christian said.
Pelt told him that was normal for items that are routine.
“Anything that really didn’t have any further discussion goes to a consent agenda,” Pelt told him. “In an effort to keep from repeating ourselves.”
Superintendent David Hicks returned for the Monday night meeting, his last scheduled Board of Education meeting with the system.
In other business the board members:
• recognized Noelle Hambrick, Georgia High School pole vault state champion.
• recognized Gemma Baskin, Georgia Recreation and Park Association 12 and under, 3,200 meter state champion.
• accepted the resignations of paraprofessionals Jenna Smith and Hailey Wilkerson.
• approved the transfers of paraprofessional Hailey Smith from Bremen Middle School to Bremen Academy, Bremen Academy/Middle School cafeteria worker Kimberly Wheeling to Bremen High School and Bremen High School cafeteria worker Sandra Williamson to Bremen Academy/Middle School.
• approved hiring Melissa Bradley as teacher at Jones Elementary School.
• approved hiring Amanda Starrett and Morgan Gann as paraprofessionals at Bremen Middle School and Bremen Middle School and Bremen Academy, respectively.
• approved hiring Tiffany Davis and Natalie Freeman as paraprofessionals at Jones Elementary School.
• approved hiring Alicia Lairsey as paraprofessional at Jones Elementary and Bremen Academy.
• approved hiring Allie Duke as a part-time paraprofessional at Jones Elementary School.
• approved hiring Angie Long as Bremen High School nurse.
• approved hiring Candace Hannon and Isabelle McCord for the after school program.
• approved hiring Brandy Wade for the Bremen High School cafeteria.
• approved hiring Adriana Pinder as a substitute bus driver and Maci Holloway and a community coach for Bremen High School girls basketball.
• approved contracts with Southern Therapy and Vision Rehabilitation Services to provide services to students.
• held a second public hearing and then approved the proposed $30 million fiscal year 2023 budget.
